‘Carols and Kilts’ set the tone for the festive season

December is here and so are the festivities. Durbanites and holiday-makers can look forward to plenty of outdoor and indoor activities that are suitable for anyone and everyone. We’ve put together a guide on some of the hottest events happening in the city. From theatre to music and train rides to festive markets, make sure to clear your calendars because keDecember is here boss.

“Carols and Kilts” To get into the festive spirit, the Durban Caledonian Pipe Band and friends will present “Carols and Kilts” at the Shongweni Farmers Market on December 2 at 3pm and at the DLI Hall in Greyville on December 3 at 2pm. “Carols and Kilts” kick off the festive season celebrations with a blend of highland music and a medley of well-known Christmas carols and seasonal music numbers.

Some favourites include “Highland Cathedral” and “Auld Lang Syne”, as well as some more contemporary favourites like John Farnham’s “The Voice”, “The Gael” from Last of the Mohicans and Leonard Cohen’s masterful “Halleluiah”. Durban Caledonian Society. The Durban Caledonian Pipe Band will be supported by guest musicians Garth Strydom (electric guitar), Nick Mowbray (keyboard) and Cassie Rae (vocals). They will be joined by dancers, Samantha Wood and Melissa Alberts from Celtic Heartbeat. Get down to the Shongweni Farmer's Market and enjoy the afternoon concert while overlooking the Shongweni valley. A range of food and beverages will be available.

The Sunday matinee at DLI Hall will also include a bar and snacks. Picnicking is encouraged. Where: Shongweni Farmers Market on December 2 at 3pm and on December 3 at DLI Hall at 2pm. Cost: R100 for adults and R50 for children via Quicket.

Tribute Fest 2023 South Africa’s biggest Tribute Festival is on this weekend and it’s expected to be bigger than ever. You can catch the six amazing tribute bands who will perform: Limp Bizkit, System of a Down, Green Day, Beastie Boys, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Tenacious D.

Where: Westville Warehouse, Durban. When: December 2 from 2pm. Cost: R130 from Quicket.

“Christmas in Harmony” The musical brings wholesome family holiday fun and features popular songs sung using harmonies. The musical will include of the old favourites, like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”, “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, as well as some really funny Christmas songs that you won’t find on your usual playlist.

There will also be a few comedy routines. Where: Westville Theatre Club. When: Currently on until December 10. Show times vary.

Cost: Tickets are R100. Members, students and pensioners R80. Artemis This fabulous morning event will showcase the work of a group of creatives, including jewellers, lighting and decor manufacturers, stained glass maker, crafters, digital designers and painters, gathering to show their latest ranges of work.

Artemis is self-funded and participation is based purely on merit and the quality of your work. The pop-up will also feature popular live music acts. Where: Manna Café, 142 Bulwer Road. When: December 2 from 9am to 2.30pm.

Cost: Free. Citadel Christmas Market and Theatre Production Glenwood creatives will be on show at the Glenwood Citadel for an afternoon pop up Christmas themed market.

Some of the wares include, biscuits, cards, pop art, CDs, books, antiques and collectables, face painting, pre-worn clothing, table décor, baked goods, jams, pickles and preserves, gift ideas, soft toys, sweets, jewellery, music and plants. While there, young theatre lovers can catch one of two performances of “The Great Big Enormous Turnip”. Starring Bryan Hiles and Cara Roberts the production is based on an old Russian folk tale of a little old man (grumpy old geezer) and a little old woman (nagging old bat) who hate the sight of each other.

This happy, hilarious, vigorous and wild 40-minute romp will take audience into the depths of the deep, dark woods and back. Where: Port Natal Citadel, 455 Esther Roberts Road, Glenwood. When: December 2 from 10am.

Cost: Free entry into the market, but tickets for the production cost R50 at the door. Umgeni Steam Railway Train Trips Looking for something fun to do with the family? Why not take a trip on an 85-year-old steam engine as it meander along the Valley of 1000 Hills. The trip departs from Inchanga Railway Station, meandering along the rolling hills of KZN, through one of the oldest operating tunnels in South Africa.