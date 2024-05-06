Cassper Nyovest addresses his haters: ‘I’m Kanye (West) to them’

South African musician Cassper Nyovest, recently did his first interview as a married man. On the “L-Tido” podcast, the “Siyathandana” hitmaker shared details about his wedding day.

He also scrapped rumours concerning his marriage that have been circulating on social media. The award-winning rapper, who was recently embraced his newfound Christian faith, told podcast host, fellow musician, L-Tido, that he decided to get married because he knew that it was time to change his life. “I just wanted to be an honest man. I was tired of playing games, The last time I was on this podcast, I was a wild boy so it was just time to grow up for me.

“Being saved, I saw things in the right perspective and for the first time in my life, I actually wanted to be married. It was not about sex, I just wanted to be an honest man and to commit to this thing that I say I am,” he said. The musician, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, added on the podcast that he experienced a mix of emotions on his big day. “The most memorable emotion on that day, for me, that it was over-powering everything else, was the excitement. I was so excited to make her my wife and I was also excited to be a husband, a faithful husband, a committed one.”

Nyovest also addressed social media comments which suggested that he didn’t look “comfortable” and “happy” with his new bride (Pulane Mojaki). “I don’t know whether it was the wedding day or the day after, because I always have conversations with myself, but I came to the epiphany and it’s like, when you get to settle into who you are in God, and that is where you function from, everything else does not matter. You see the truth, you understand your position, what it comes with... “I understand that a lot of the attacks are spiritual and it has little to do with physical world. The attack is not on me, it is on my anointing...some of them don’t understand the emotions they are going through, that makes them want to stay something like that.”

He added that when he was out talking about “smashing girls,” no one had an issue with it. “On the real though, I felt good, she felt good, we looked amazing and people will always comment and it is what it is. “I’m Kanye (West) to them. I can’t tell them not to share their opinions. I’m that important in their lives. I’m entertainment, I am worth talking about...I’m news... I’m that guy to my country and to my continent, so let them talk, it means I am still the guy.”