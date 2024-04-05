Independent Online
Cassper Nyovest asks Mzansi if God has a sense of humour

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Cassper Nyovest’s newfound faith in God has got him questioning things like never before.

The award-winning rapper recently posted a video on Instagram in which he shared a story about how he and his “Christian friends” laughed at a meme about God.

“It was such an uncomfortable laugh, which was a bit awkward, cos it’s God and the Bible says you shouldn’t use his name in vain. So it made me think, do you think God has a sense of humour,” he said.

He continued: “He made us in his image so we kinda like him...But since we have a sense of humour, I think he does, let me know what you think,” he asked his fans and followers.

In the caption alongside the video, he wrote: “I need someone to relieve my worry.”

Fans and SA celebrities jumped at the opportunity to share their thoughts.

Comedian Mpho Popps Modikoane commented: “He definitely does, I have no doubt about it 😂🤞🏾.”

Music artist, Mickey Monarch wrote, “God definitely does have an amazing sense of humour I see it from time to time in my daily life ✅🙏🙏🌎🙏🦋🎉😃the more you openly communicate with him you start to find each and every side I’ve experienced that but I would say his humour is of LOVE 💕 he may not find the things we humans find funny but he has a beautiful sense of humour 🏆🏆🌎🙏 God bless.”

Internationally recognised actress and model, Refilwe Modiselle, said: “He definitely does… look at all the moments you get to say God you are funny.

“I for one think he really is…, I’m a black woman who who came out white looking & I only say this it’s funny to me too because the world thinks it’s set on what the ideology of what blackness is … & there goes a bunch of Refilwe’s in this world who goooo hahaha you thought you knew … think again.

“In short, mere fact he can do the opposite & laugh about certain things shows. He’s funny. I mean where do we get our humour from… is He not the original creator… ! 🙌🏻.”

