Cassper Nyovest asks Mzansi if God has a sense of humour

Cassper Nyovest’s newfound faith in God has got him questioning things like never before. The award-winning rapper recently posted a video on Instagram in which he shared a story about how he and his “Christian friends” laughed at a meme about God.

“It was such an uncomfortable laugh, which was a bit awkward, cos it’s God and the Bible says you shouldn’t use his name in vain. So it made me think, do you think God has a sense of humour,” he said. He continued: “He made us in his image so we kinda like him...But since we have a sense of humour, I think he does, let me know what you think,” he asked his fans and followers. In the caption alongside the video, he wrote: “I need someone to relieve my worry.”

Fans and SA celebrities jumped at the opportunity to share their thoughts. Comedian Mpho Popps Modikoane commented: "He definitely does, I have no doubt about it 😂🤞🏾." Music artist, Mickey Monarch wrote, "God definitely does have an amazing sense of humour I see it from time to time in my daily life ✅🙏🙏🌎🙏🦋🎉😃the more you openly communicate with him you start to find each and every side I've experienced that but I would say his humour is of LOVE 💕 he may not find the things we humans find funny but he has a beautiful sense of humour 🏆🏆🌎🙏 God bless."