Cassper Nyovest felt ‘intimidated’ and ‘weak’ upon giving his first sermon

Ever since award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest became a born-again Christian, he has been sharing the “word of God” with his fans and followers. The “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker recently took a few minutes off a game of tennis to share a meaningful story on video, and remind people to always seize the moment.

In the video clip, Nyovest spoke about how his pastor had challenged him to give his very first sermon. He admitted to feeling “intimidated” and “weak” but, through the experience, learnt a valuable lesson. He said: “A few days ago my pastor challenged me to share a word in our home cell. It consists of an amazing group of people, who are anointed and know the word of God so much. I am always learning there. “I gave my very first sermon among this group of people. I was very very intimidated, I felt weak, I felt like I was not qualified to speak there.

“This whole experience was so challenging but it went so well... It reminded me me of a verse that my pastor also shared with me, where it says ‘He does not chose the qualified, but He qualifies the chosen. “You don’t have to wait to be perfect. You don’t have to wait to be a master of the word. You can always share the word... “I just wanted to encourage you all today to say that our identity is in him and not in the world. Make sure that you learn the word of God, share it, always be hungry for the word of God, for it is the only thing that can satisfy us as human beings.

EXODUS CHAPTER 4: “GOD DOES NOT CALL THE QUALIFIED. HE QUALIFIES THOSE HE CALLS.” pic.twitter.com/GbptlEkQ8I — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 18, 2024 Fans commented on the “new” Nyovest and encouraged him to keep on spreading the word of God. But his detractors mocked him. “A small voice in me is saying can we get into the business of music please ....in the name of god🙏🏽,” wrote @China96430001. A small voice in me is saying can we get into the business of music please ....in the name of god🙏🏽 — Chana (@China96430001) April 18, 2024 @DeGlory_ZA asked: “Its a good thing seeing you take your spiritual path serious but I wonder hows this gonna impact your lyricism. What may we expect from your raps now that you focused on Christianity?”