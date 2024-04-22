Cassper Nyovest speaks out against gun violence following DJ and comedian Mashata Mabuse’s death

Rapper Cassper Nyovest’s recent X post has Mzansi sharing their near-death experiences. The award-winning musician took to social media to address his worry and disappointment at the rapid increase in gun violence in the country, saying it had become “painful” to live in South Africa.

“The gun violence in South Africa is just scary. These are people’s kids, fathers, brothers and sisters that are senselessly getting killed,” he wrote. Nyovest said criminals have realised that they could commit crimes and nothing would come of it. “Criminals have realised that they can do as they wish and nothing is being done about it. It’s just sad to watch and painful to live in this country which used to be such a bliss.”

The gun violence in South Africa is just scary. These are people’s kids, fathers, brothers and sisters that are senselessly getting killed. Criminals have realised that they can do as they wish and nothing is being done about it. It’s just sad to watch and painful to live in this… — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 21, 2024 The post comes after the murder of popular Tshwane comedian and DJ Peter Mashata Mabuse, aka Msindo. He was shot dead in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, in the early hours of Sunday (April 21). South African comedian and DJ Peter Mashata Mabuse, aka Msindo. Picture: Instagram Msindo’s family said he had been driving with another person when gunmen attacked him in his bakkie.

According to online reports, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said: “One victim died in hospital, while the other was injured. The two victims were driving near Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle.” Kweza added that the suspects had fled and the police were following several leads. Police have appealed to anyone with more information to come forward.

Details of Msindo’s memorial and funeral service will be shared later in the week. Social media users took to Nyovest’s comments section to add their voices to the alarming situation. @mnm_meya wrote: “The police needs to step their game in fighting crime and clearing guns from the streets.”

The police needs to step their game in fighting crime and clearing guns from the streets — UncleKeyz (@mnm_meya) April 21, 2024 @mminakgomotrevo shared their near-death experience: “You can say that again 3rd February 2023 I nearly lost my life when 4 armed men hijacked me and shot me 7 times but God said no their plans are not my plans. “By that time I have kids whom just lost their mom.” You can say that again 3rd February 2023 I nearly lost my life when 4 armed men hijacked me and shot me 7 times but God said no their plans are not my plans. By that time I have kids whom just lost their mom — PULE MOH (@mminakgomotrevo) April 21, 2024 @JoseMatsoso wrote: “On the 5th April, my daughter's teacher got shot in Vanderbijlpark, on the same day 5th April my friend was shot near Grasmere tollgate and on the 11th I nearly got shot.”