Cassper Nyovest’s ‘Sweet and Short’ album goes platinum

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest’s 2018 album, “Short and Sweet” has hit platinum status. The recently rapper took to social media to casually let his fans know about this accolade.

“’Sweet and Short’ is platinum by the way. I got like 12 plaques yesterday that have been chilling at UMG ( Universal Music Group),” he wrote on X. He added that he had not been celebrating his “musical achievements”. “I haven’t been celebrating my musical achievements lately and that’s Wack. I’m sure the people I work with want to put plaques on the wall and flex.”

Sweet and Short is platinum by the way. I got like 12 plaques yesterday that have been chilling at UMG. I haven’t been celebrating my musical achievements lately and that’s Wack. I’m sure the people I work with want to put plaques on the wall and flex. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 9, 2024 Fans took to his comments to congratulate “Mufasa, as the acclaimed musician is affectionately known as. “N***a, we as your fans wanna flex. That album is one of my favourite Nyovest albums. And it was criticized coz naysayers didn't see the vision back in 2018. Now its platinum. The first rapper to jump on piano beats with Remote Control and Tseya Ukwe. That was 2018. VISION. GENIUS!,” wrote @youngpulafix3. Nigga, we as your fans wanna flex. That album is one of my favorite Nyovest albums. And it was criticized coz naysayers didn't see the vision back in 2018. Now its platinum. The first rapper to jump on piano beats with Remote Control and Tseya Ukwe. That was 2018. VISION. GENIUS! — Fikile Sakhile Skhosana (@youngpulafix3) May 9, 2024 @MthobisiGasa_ commented: “Congrats there's another way you can celebrate your plaques by dropping new music for the street, SA hip hop is quiet these days we've been focusing overseas this past month.”

Congrats there's another way you can celebrate your plaques by dropping new music for the street, SA hip hop is quiet these days we've been focusing overseas this past month — Mthoh (@MthobisiGasa_) May 9, 2024 The 11-track kwaito album was released in 2018, marking the rapper’s fourth studio album. It featured popular hits like “Move for Me” featuring Boskasie, “Remote Control” featuring DJ Sumbody and “No Pressure”. In 2021, he followed up with “Sweet & Short 2.0”, with amapiano as the sonic focus of the new instalment. Samthing Soweto, Lady Du, Boohle and DJ Sumbody collaborated in the project, along with many other musicians.