DURBAN - Durban's Florida Road Cappello restaurant played host to the announcement of the Castle Lite Unlocks concert, which is set to take place over two days in June. Although Durban will miss out on the concert, American hip-hop star Post Malone will jet down for the two day event on June 18 and 19.

The concert will take place at the Ticketpro Dome.

Over the past eight years, previous performers at #CastleLiteUnlocks include Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, J.Cole, Wiz Khalifa, Wale, Kanye West and Drake. Castle Lite has sought to use the event to bring performers who have never performed on South African shores before.

Malone is set to share the stage with local artists including Cassper Nyovest, Sway Callow, Nasty C and Riky Rick, amongst others.

Zintle Botha, Castle Lite's marketing manager, explained that they could not have a show in Durban when asked.

“A lot of planning comes into putting big events like these together and we want to make sure that everyone gets a quality show. Therefore, we had to choose a city that has a lot of people," she said.

Botha said Durbanites had shown a willingness to attend shows in Joburg in the past and said they hoped this year would be no different.

TV personality Bontle Modiselle, who will be one of the MC's for this years event alongside Durban-born Zulu Mkhathini, said the beer brand constantly broke boundaries in hip-hop.

"Twitter went crazy with people thinking that Frank Ocean would be this years headline act, but I’m sure everyone was pleasantly surprised with the announcement of Post Malone, as he is doing extremely well in the charts," she said.

Meanwhile, some on Twitter reacted.

Thank you for the pop up store in Durban it was a kool way to Unlock. Also big ups for the 2 day event shandis it shows progress in the whole festival. Kodwa Post guys? We know you could have done so much better.@castlelitesa#CastleLiteUnlocks — #BAM (@NtombiM99) April 3, 2019

Don't bring him to Durban thank you, we're fine. Bring us someone serious. #CastleLiteUnlocks — Maestro✨ (@SirOlwayson) April 3, 2019

If castle lite unlocks Durban does that mean the artists are only performing in Durban ? #CastleLiteUnlocks @castlelitesa — 𝔐𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔦𝔰𝔞 (@Badgaldindi) April 2, 2019

Sunday Tribune