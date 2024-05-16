Catch Matthew Mole and Arno Carstens live in concert in Cape Town

Matthew Mole Live in Stellenbosch Stellenbosch is the perfect place to enjoy good weather, live music and, of course, exquisite wines. And what better way to spend a day than by enjoying the soulful sounds of Matthew Mole.

The celebrated South African artist is renowned for his distinctive blend of folk and electronic music. He will be in his home town this weekend to serenade fans with several songs from his albums, “Wake Up, It's Morning." Some of these hits from this album include "Always by By Side," "See Me Again," and "Wake Up." This album has already amassed an impressive five million Spotify streams to date. Meanwhile, his 2013 debut album, “The Home We Built,” made history by claiming the number 1 spot on iTunes SA, a testament to his widespread appeal. Following this success, his second album “Run” also soared to the top of the charts when it was released in 2016, reaffirming his status as a chart-topping sensation.

Mole's third album, “Ghost,” further showcased his versatility and artistry, earning him two South African Music Awards in 2020. Where: The Summerhill Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. When: Friday, 17 May, from 6pm.

Cost: Ticket prices vary from R195 - R795 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Arno Carstens will be performing in Noordhoek this weekend. Picture: Facebook. Arno Carstens live at Café Roux Get ready to rock to the sounds of acclaimed local musician, Arno Carstens in Cape Town this weekend.

The “Hole Heart” hitmaker will to take to the stage to perform several of his hit songs which earned him widespread praise during over three-decade career. The 52-year-old broke into the music industry in the 1990s as the lead singer of The Springbok Nude Girls, who celebrated their 30-year anniversary in February. Since then, he has etched his name in the hearts of fans with his edgy music and artistic flair.

The Worcester-born musician is also renowned as a solo artist who seamlessly blends English and Afrikaans into his music. Throughout his illustrious career, Carstens has released numerous musical offerings, each showcasing his evolution as an artist. From the infectious energy of his hit single, "Blue Eyes“’, to the haunting beauty of his ”Another Universe“ album, his discography is a testament to his creativity and passion for storytelling through music. His other popular songs are “Heartbreak Monday,” a ballad that tugs at the heartstrings with its raw emotion as well as “Two Dogs”, an anthemic track that celebrates the highs and lows of life's journey.

He is also part of the Arno Carstens Trio, which features David Watkyns and Werner Von Waltsleben and together, the group offer a unique blend of rock and alternative tunes, Carstens’ talents also extend beyond music. As a fine artist, he has created works of art that reflect his unique perspective on life and creativity and he is now bringing his two talents together. Drawing inspiration from his experiences and surroundings, Carstens likens his artwork to his lyrical content, describing it as “imaginative and deeply personal.”

His latest release is a testament to his artistic evolution. Originally planned as acoustic versions of his top songs, the music took on a life of its own in the studio. Experience Carsten in the flesh and allow his music to take you on a journey through time. Where: Café Roux in Noordhoek.

When: Saturday, May 18 from 6pm. Cost: Tickets cost R250 and can be purchased from Quicket. Comedian and actor Jarryd Pillay. Picture: INSTAGRAM Comedy Night At Ground Culture Cafe With Jaryd Pillay & Friends

Laugh your stresses away this weekend as six talented comedians take to the stage to offer a rib-tickling night of comedy. Hosted by the charismatic Jarryd Pillay, the show promises to break the ice and set the perfect comedic tone for the evening. There is limited seating for this fun-filled event, but those who arrive early can take advantage of happy hour specials which run from 4pm to 7pm. Where: The Ground Culture Cafe in Observatory.