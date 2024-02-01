Celebrate SA’s 365th wine birthday in Cape Town this weekend

South Africa’s 365th wine birthday This year, South Africa will celebrate its 365th wine harvest.

This will mark a significant milestone in the birth and growth of South African wine. The country is reportedly the only country in the world that can accurately pinpoint the exact date of origin of its wine industry, due to a diary entry from February 2, 1659. The history of wine in South Africa can be traced back to when the Dutch East India Company established a supply station at the Cape of Good Hope.

Jan van Riebeeck, a Dutch colonial administrator, planted the first vineyard, marking the beginning of wine cultivation in the region. The aim was to provide a source of wine for the sailors, who were passing through the The Mother City. To commemorate this momentous occasion, Cape Town’s iconic One&Only Luxury Waterfront Resort will feature a range of festivities this weekend.

This will include a feature of wines from 14 partner estates, as well as delicious food. To celebrate the South African wine that is loved and lauded, there will also be live performances by Acoustic Element, a proudly Capetonian musical duo. Where: The Vista Bar & Lounge at the One&Only Luxury Waterfront Resort at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

When: Friday, February 2. Cost: R650 per ticket which includes all wine tastings and food. For more information, visit: https://www.oneandonlyresorts.com/cape-town/experiences/wine-culture

Sunset Summer Love As we enter the month of love, the Sunset Summer Love event, which seeks to transcends the ordinary, is an ideal way to commemorate the occasion. This gathering will give attendees the opportunity to unwind and dance under the open night sky, which creates a unique ambiance, and fosters a sense of connection and shared joy.

The global community has enjoyed this unique experience and now, a warm invitation is extended to Capetonians to join in on the fun and to liberate themselves from the mundane. Prepare for a rhythmic adventure at this dance event, which fosters connections and embraces unbridled freedom and self-expression. If you're new to the Secret Sunrise experience, expect an unparalleled adventure.

Experience the Secret Sunrise at Bloubergstrand. Picture: Instagram / atlantic_lens_photography Upon arrival, attendees will receive headsets, and expert guides will lead them through a session that brings together elements of meditation and dance. Regardless of your age, gender, fitness level or dance background, everyone is invited to be part of this transformative experience. Where: Bloubergstrand, opposite Jerry's Burger Bar.

When: Saturday, February 3, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Attendees are reminded to arrive at 6pm to receive their headsets. Cost: Tickets start at R50 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Sound Bath and Dinner with the Veld & Sea Glasshouse

As an increasing amount of people seek holistic approaches to wellbeing, the practice of sound baths offers a mindful and sensory rich escape from the stresses of daily life. The transformative nature of sound baths, coupled with the expertise of skilled facilitators, has contributed to its rise in the realm of wellness and self-care. At this event, you can indulge in a serene evening of sound, senses and softening.

This is as participants are set to join a mindful mountain walk, fynbos tea tasting, a delicious meal, and an experience of vibrations and resonance. The Veld and Sea Glasshouse transforms into a haven, capturing the healing sounds of crystal bowls which create the perfect environment for rest and rejuvenation. The evening’s festivities will kick off with a mind-soothing tea tasting session which engages the senses of taste, sight and smell.

Guiding participants through a transformative crystal bowl sound bath in the Veld and Sea Glasshouse will be Leandra Besters, a rapid transformational therapist, clinical hypno-therapist, yoga and meditation teacher and sound bath facilitator. Besters’s multifaceted expertise aims to lead others on a profound journey of self-discovery, health and well-being. The crystal bowl sound bath involves the vibrations produced by 432Hz crystal singing bowls, offering experiences ranging from deep relaxation, heightened peace, improved mood and clarity of thought, to physical and emotional release. Picture: Pexels The crystal bowl sound bath involves the vibrations produced by 432Hz crystal singing bowls, offering experiences ranging from deep relaxation, heightened peace, improved mood and clarity of thought, to physical and emotional release.

Concluding the evening is a grounding and nourishing meal which will feature calming and recalibrating seasonal and wild flavours, to be savoured casually within the serene surroundings of the Veld and Sea Glasshouse. Participants should bring a yoga mat, warm, comfortable clothes and socks, a blanket, pillow for head support (optional) and an eye mask for enhanced relaxation (optional). Where: Veld & Sea cabin – Plateau Rd, Cape Peninsula, Cape Town.