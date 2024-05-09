Celebrate the leading lady in your life at these Durban events

If your mom enjoys spending time outdoors, observing wild animals, birds and plants, then Crocworld Conservation Centre is the place to head to this Mother’s Day. The beautiful coastal centre is giving all moms free entry, when accompanied by their children, into the reserve and they have organised an epic Mother’s Day buffet special that will be served at the on-site Fish Eagle Café.

You can sit outside on the restaurant’s wraparound deck, taking in endless views of the Indian Ocean while catching sight of frolicking dolphins. View from the Fish Eagle Café. Picture: Supplied From 11.30am to 3pm, the Mother’s Day Sunday lunch buffet will keep diners happy and full with a three-course meal and special gift for the moms. Starters include deep-fried coujons of hake, creamy mussels, a white wine and garlic pot, a fresh Greek salad or a basil pesto pasta and mozzarella salad with fresh rolls.

The main course includes a selection of roast beef, pulled pork and Kasmiri cajun chicken curry with an assortment of delectable sides and gravy. Finish the meal with a delectable dessert of mixed berry cheesecake fridge tart, fresh fruit salad, ice cream and English toffee sauce. Before or after the meal, visitors can enjoy the crocodile feeds and talks between 11am and 3pm with sightings of the world-famous Henry the Nile crocodile and his best friend, Colgate.

There are also many other reptiles to view, including a variety of snakes, and South Africa’s most endangered lizard, the Durban dwarf burrowing skink as well as barnyard friends waiting to be cuddled at the Animal Farm. James Wittstock, Crocworld Conservation Centre manager, said: “Mothers play such an important role in our lives which is why we’re always so privileged to celebrate them on Mother’s Day. There’s no better way for a mom to celebrate this day than making some treasured memories with her family.” Where: The Fish Eagle Café at Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh.

When: Sunday, May 12, at 11am. Cost: R215 and R110 for children under 12. For bookings call 083 658 7073 or email, [email protected]. Music at the Lake

Mango Groove at their last performance 7-years ago. Picture: Supplied. “The Old Mutual Music At The Lake“ returns with a special Mother’s Day show featuring music and comedy. Mango Groove will return to the lake after a 7-year absence and they will be joined by the amazingly humorous Aaron McIlroy, who will be doing a special musical comedy set. All proceeds from the performances will go towards an innovative people and plant development programme called The Garden Window Project.

Food and drinks from home are welcome as well as picnic blankets and camping chairs. Where: The Durban Botanic Gardens. When: Sunday, May 12, at 1pm.

Cost: R10 - R250 from Webtickets. Cooler boxes charged R50 at the gate. Growing Old Disgracefully Tonya Koenderman. Picture: Supplied. Join international cabaret artist, Tonya Koenderman in her hilarious comedy cabaret, “Growing Old Disgracefully”, a light-hearted, frank look at the funny side of ageing.

Do you put your car keys in the fridge? Do you walk into a room and forget why you went there in the first place? Are your arms starting to resemble bat wings? You are not alone. The show features some evergreen songs which have been rebooted to embrace more age-appropriate themes. This includes “All about That Base”, an ode to make-up and other anti-ageing tools as well as classic hits such “Memories”, from the musical “Cats.”

Overall, audience can look forward to a side-splitting night of entertainment and fun filled frivolity. Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre Northlands Bowling Club. When: Saturday, May 11, at 7.30pm.

Cost: R180 at Webtickets or email [email protected]. Comedy Club – the Final Comedy Frontier Theatre actor, Aaron McIlroy. Picture: Supplied Aaron McIlroy’s latest one-man show is set to premiere in Durban next week.

This latest Macbob Production claims to “boldly go where no show has gone before”. Conceived and written by McIlroy and Darren King, the production will leave no stone unturned in their dogged search for the funny bone. Set in an international comedy venue, McIlroy portrays a wild selection of eclectic comedians from all corners of the globe.

These new comedic characters will have you in fits of laughter, with McIlroy dangerously close to a straitjacket and electro-shock therapy. Where: The Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre at the UKZN. When: May 15 -26.