‘Clash of the Choirs SA’ looking to crown SA’s next group vocal champs

Clash of the Choirs South Africa returns for a fourth season after a seven year hiatus. And this time, you don’t have to be part of a choir to audition. Individuals can try out and, based on their selection, they will be placed in a choir formed along the show’s progress.

Established choirs are also welcome to audition. Mzansi Magic have hit the road in search of the best Mzansi singing talent in various home towns across the country. Nine provinces will get their turn to audition and the winning team will walk away with R1 million and a donation to a charity of the winner’s choice.

The channel is looking for 16 or more individuals per province that will transform into a choir. Viewers will be greeted by a new show format with the provincial audition tour forming part of the changes. The popular show will dive into the backgrounds of the choirs to give viewers a glimpse into their daily lives.

The series is set to air on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on September 24 at 6pm and will run for 13 weeks. To audition, you have to be over 19 but younger than 50. Auditions kicked off on June 21 and will run until August 24.

Potential candidates are urged to fill out an application form online and submit a short video clip to show off your vocal talent or if you are unable to do an online audition, make your way to the audition venues and wow the judges in-person. Below are the remaining audition dates for each province. Do note, locations are subject to change on or shortly before each date. July 28: Northern Cape, at the NC Theatre.

July 31: Bloemfontein, at Pacofs. August 4: Limpopo, at Mmabatho Convention Centre. August 7: North West, at Meropa Casino.

August 11: Mpumalanga, at Nkangala Civic Centre. August 15: Durban, at the Playhouse Theatre. August 19: Johannesburg, at Urban Brew Studio.