Comedian Michael McIntyre is bringing his ‘Macnificent’ world tour to South Africa

Award-wining UK comedian Michael McIntyre is gearing up to perform in South Africa as he returns to stand-up for the first time in five years. McIntyre is popular for devising and hosting two of the BBC’s most successful entertainment shows, “Michael McIntyre’s Big Show” and “The Wheel”, which he also hosted on NBC.

He will be heading to Joburg’s Sunbet Arena on September 12 and Cape Town’s GrandWest on September 13, with his newest world tour, “Macnificent”. The show is touring the UK, with sold out dates in April at the The 02, London. He will also be performing in Stockholm, Berlin and Germany, among others places. Earlier this month, McIntyre was forced to cancel a second comedy show after having emergency surgery to remove kidney stones.

The British comedian was set to perform at Southhampton’s Mayflower Theatre on March 4. pic.twitter.com/EBUFNRCcLo — Michael McIntyre (@McInTweet) March 3, 2024 A few days later, he was given a clean bill of health and returned to the tour. McIntyre remains one of the top-selling comedy tours in the country. His previous tours have sold more than four million tickets and broken box office records across the world.