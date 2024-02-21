Cotton Fest returns to Joburg for its 5th edition in April

Popular music festival Cotton Fest will be returning to the City of Gold in April. Founded by rapper Riky Rick, the festival champions entertainment by music artists, fashion showcases, arts, sports culture and, of course, good food.

The annual lifestyle event celebrates the convergence of individuality. This year, it is set under the theme “#VoteCottonFest” and will be at the Old Station in Newtown on April 6. In a media statement, event organisers said that Cotton Fest was a testament to Bianca Naidoo’s commitment to continue the legacy created by the late “Boss Zonke” hitmaker.

“Together, they championed collaboration across music, fashion, lifestyle and sports culture. “This year's theme, #VoteCottonFest, goes beyond a festival, it’s a dynamic lifestyle movement where attendees actively shape the culture through music, art, sport and lifestyle choices. “Cast your votes for the new wave in youth culture, embracing diversity and inclusivity in every aspect of the festival.”

As always, festivalgoers will be able to engage in interactive elements and fun experiences. This year’s music performers have not been named yet, however festival organisers have promised that it will feature the “hottest South African artists” who will perform across three stages. Last year, some of Mzansi’s biggest musical heavyweights like Emtee, Durban Gogo, Nadia Nakai, Youngsta CPT, A-Reece, Moozlie, Anatii, Beast, Big Zulu and Blxckie performed at the various legs of the festival.