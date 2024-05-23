CT EVENTS: The Shiraz, Charcuterie and Cheese Festival returns to Franschhoek

The renowned Shiraz, Charcuterie and Cheese Festival is returning to Franschhoek this weekend. And this year, event organisers are adding a delightful twist to enhance the festival’s experience.

Alongside the variety of exquisite shiraz being poured and the delectable charcuterie on offer, they are also introducing a fabulous range of cheeses, from creamy Brie to aged Gouda. Attendees can also indulge in delicious Kalamata olives as well as an array of tapas. Meanwhile, the shiraz selection is set to include wines from top producers such as Holden Manz, Stellenzicht, Tokara, La Motte, Stellenbosch Reserve, Anthonij Rupert Wyne, Hartenberg and many more.

There will also be live music to set the ambience at the festival as attendees enjoy a laid-back experience of fine red wines in the heart of Franschhoek. The Shiraz, Charcuterie, and Cheese Festival is set to be a feast for the senses. Picture: X Ticket includes: – Entry

– A branded wine glass – Tastings of over 30 wines at the show Wine tastings run strictly from 11am to 2pm. Festivities will then continue with sales of various goods as well as live music from 2pm to 4pm.

The festival is a family-friendly gathering and those under the age of 18 will get in for free. However, there is not specific entertainment for children. Where: The Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm in Franschhoek.

When: Saturday, May 25 from 11am. Cost: Tickets are priced between R300 - R350 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Guests can look forward to a cozy, inclusive environment where the voices of upcoming queer artists take center stage. Picture: Facebook Blank Break: Words and Wine

Join the Blank Break organisation for a celebration of queer creativity through wine and words. The gathering is set to be a cosy and inclusive environment where ten incredible young queer creatives will share their art, poetry and stories with attendees. As these youngsters take centre stage, the event also encourages those gathered to connect with the vibrant Cape Town queer community. This is also a chance to discover new talents and to enjoy an evening filled with inspiring performances.

Event organisers have added that aspiring poets who wish to share their work can do so by submitting their pieces via the Google Doc, which is linked on Blank Break’s Instagram page. “We’re looking for passionate voices to add to our line-up,” organisers said. “Join us for a night of creativity, connection and community.”

They added that kinds of events are vital for fostering a sense of belonging and visibility within the queer community. “They provide a platform for artists to showcase their work and for audiences to engage with diverse perspectives.” When: Tuesday, 28 May at 6pm.

Where: The Book Lounge in the Cape Town City Centre. Cost: Tickets are available for R45 per person and can be purchased from Quicket. Groova Groove promises to be a feast for the senses. Photographer: Jude Williams Groova Groove Food & Music Night Market

Dance the night away at Groova Groove, a vibrant event which is set to take place at the renowned Old Biscuit Mill. Known for its blend of culture and creativity, this venue will host a thrilling evening which promises to be a feast for the senses. It will feature delicious food, live entertainment as an overall electric atmosphere. There is also something for all music tastes as top DJs will rock the decks as they play a mix of late 90s R&B, 2000s hits, amapiano and reggae music.

So put on your dancing shoes and be prepared to groove the night away. The event will also feature a food market which will offer a variety of delicious eats and treats. From gourmet street food to artisanal treats, you’ll find plenty of options to satisfy your cravings. And there’s no need to worry about the next day, as the event is perfectly timed for you to enjoy a care-free night without the stress of an early morning.

This is because the following day, Wednesday, will be a public holiday as South Africans will be heading to the polls to cast their votes. Be sure to join them! So gather your friends and head to Groova Groove for an evening filled with music, food and fantastic vibes. Where: The Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock.