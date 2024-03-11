Da Muziqal Chef is the latest ‘Isgubhu’ cover star

In celebration of his “Just a Taste” EP, Apple Music announced amapiano producer and DJ, Da Muziqal Chef, as the next “Isgubhu” cover star. The DJ follows DBN Gogo, who featured as the cover star last month.

“As a producer and DJ I have always wanted to be the cover artist for the ‘Isghubu’ playlist. This is because I want to showcase the music that is near and dear to me, and I appreciate the team for giving me this opportunity,” he said. The amapiano DJ has been making waves in the entertainment industry since his arrival in 2021. His first musical offering, “Muziqal Fiesta”, showcased his ability to collaborate seamlessly with vocalists, songwriters and other producers to create a solid EP.

Since then he’s gone on to produce some of the genre’s biggest hits, including “John Wick” featuring Sir Trill and “Sgudi Snyc” both alongside fellow amapiano powerhouse producer, De Mthuda. Later, he released his “Just a Taste” EP and “Just A Taste” (extended play), and, on March 12, he will be giving his fans another offering titled, “Chef’s Touch”. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Ekse Daar 🤟🏼 It’s Been a Blessing To Be Part Of The Biggest Songs That Hit the Country & The World At Large , Songs Like JOLA, WAMUHLE , JOHNWICK , SHONA KWELENGA & Many More.

“A Brand New Series Called “ CHEF’S TOUCH Coming Your Way “ As I’ll take You Through the Music & Share the Moments🎹 Behind These Songs With You .. 1st Episode Drops TUESDAY 🚀🚀🚀.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Da Muziqal Chef Chef-Chenko (@damuziqalchef) To celebrate his feature, the DJ has also created an exclusive “Isgubhu” playlist that features a diverse selection of tracks that he holds near and dear to him. “The tracks I included from the likes Black Motion, Ladi Adiosoul & Houseville, Shasha, Kelvin Momo and Something Soweto have touched me through their sweet melodies and heart-warming messages in their lyrics!”