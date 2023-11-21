Dalin Oliver's '90 Day Comedian' show celebrates the wonders of South Africa

Dalin Oliver recently concluded a successful five-city tour of Australia, leaving audiences laughing for days. And now he is bringing his one-man stand-up show to his hometown in the Mother City. In an exclusive interview, the award-winning comedian assured fans that his acclaimed show “90 Day Comedian,” will go beyond Aussie stories and that South African audiences are in for a comedic treat.

After performing in Perth, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Brisbane, and Sydney, the funny man is now set to incorporate travel narratives that showcase the richness of South African culture. “The show is basically a show which highlights how amazing South Africa is as a country and how amazing its people are,” Oliver explained. Returning to Cape Town, Oliver is now eager to share tales of his comedic experiences from down-under, from navigating the comedy scene to the challenges of an expiring work visa.

But Olivier insisted that his show is not limited to Australian stories. It extends to his travel experiences, interactions with people from various regions as well as highlighting the positives of South Africa and the African. “Travelling shows you how progressive we are as a people; how we speak about things openly and honestly, and how we address our history.” “In some first world countries you have to walk that history line with a bit more caution whereas in South Africa, we say it and we move forward and we deal with it and see people as people.

“We just know how to allow people from all different backgrounds and cultures and be in the same WhatsApp group,“ Oliver added. The comedian added that bringing “90 Day Comedian” to his beloved hometown is so “lekker” “I feel like South Africas’ got all the flavour of the world and I can’t wait to perform to local audiences.” The award-winning comedian has been performing at Cape Town’s Artscape Theatre from Friday, November 17, with more shows until Saturday, November 25. Tickets cost R120 - R150 via Webtickets.

“Spring Awakening” From November 24 to December 3, the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA) will showcase "Spring Awakening" at Theatre on the Bay. This will mark LAMTA’s highly anticipated final production of the year. Directed by award-winning writer and actress Sylvaine Strike, and featuring design by Niall Griffin, the production promises a visually stunning and cohesive experience.

Musical direction is entrusted to Amy Campbell and Anton Luitingh, with Duane Alexander serving as choreographic supervisor to talents such as LAMTA alumni, Anna Olivier and Naoline Quinzin. “Spring Awakening” a critically acclaimed rock musical that earned eight Tony Awards in 2007, explores the challenges of coming of age in a repressive 1895 society. Based on Frank Wedekind's controversial 1906 play, the musical navigates the lives of adolescents grappling with sexual identity and rebellion against societal norms.

The production boasts a fusion of electrifying rock music, described as “the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade”. The talented LAMTA cast, under Strike's direction, delivers powerful performances, ranging from heart-wrenching ballads to raucous rock anthems, ensuring a lasting impact on the audience. Meanwhile, Niall Griffin, the award-winning designer, adopts an eco-friendly approach for the production. He crafted all the props, scenery, and wardrobe from natural fibre products with environmentally friendly paints and dyes. The entire production is bespoke, with sustainably sourced materials, reflecting a Victorian-era aesthetic. “This production of ‘Spring Awakening’ by LAMTA is a creative collaboration between diverse and passionate individuals who have come together to retell this incredible story,” he explained.

“At the academy, we aim to push the boundaries of traditional musical theatre and create an unforgettable experience that will leave a lasting impact on all who attend.” “With their unwavering commitment to producing high-quality musical theatre, LAMTA is excited to bring this ground-breaking production to life.” “Spring Awakening” is not permitted for those under the age of 13 as it contains mature themes, partial nudity, sexual situations as well as explicit language.

Where: Theatre on the Bay. When: November 24 to December 3. CostL Tickets are R250-R350 via Webtickets or the Theatre on the Bay box office on 021 438 3301.

“Spring Awakening”. Picture: Supplied. “King George” Brent Palmer's latest creation, "King George" is hitting the Baxter's Masambe theatre from November 21 to December 2. The production centres around Shane Wyntock, the slick CEO of Synergy Properties who is about to shake things up in Lower Woodstock with a bold development.

He is confronted by George Megalos, the no-nonsense strip club owner who has been ruled the area for fifteen years. The tension kicks off when Megalos slaps an eviction notice on Wyntock’s table. “King George” cast. Picture: Instagram. What unfolds is a nail-biting face-off, a relentless battle of wits with secrets that'll make your jaw drop. Brent Palmer serves up a story full of suspense and surprises, sucking you into the fierce power struggle between these two heavyweights. Where: Baxter's Masambe Theatre.