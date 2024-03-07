‘Deal or No Deal’ set to air celebrity spin-off show

Popular game show, “Deal or No Deal SA” is about to make things interesting. It is adding a spin-off celebrity edition that will see fans tuning in for an extra dose of money-winning action.

Hosted by the multi-award-winning TV personality Katlego Maboe, the show airs on SABC2 on weekday at 6.30pm. The spin-off, “Deal or No Deal Celebrity”, will air on Saturdays, from March 9, on SABC1. South African A-listers will go up against the banker for cash that will go to towards charity.

In a statement from the channel, celebrities who will be making their way onto the show include, famous actors, television and radio presenters, socialites, comedians, sports stars, social media influencers and other movers and shakers. The premise of the game remains the same, with players being able to win anything between R1 and R250 000. However, the spin-off has a few changes.

A bevy of “money models” will hold shiny, sealed silver briefcases instead of regular boxes. It also boasts a sleek new set in a different colour palette. And most significantly, the winnings don’t land in the celebrities’ personal bank accounts.

They will each nominate a worthy cause to which the money will be donated. Last season, Lasizwe Dambuza, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, Siba Mtongana, Selbeyonce (Selby Mkhize) and Sibongile Mafu took on the challenge to boost the bank balance of a charity of their choice. Together, the stars raised an impressive R203 200 during their appearance.

Lala Tuku, SABC’s acting group executive of video entertainment, said they were committed to using the power of television for the greater good of society. “The first season of ‘Deal or No Deal South Africa’ transformed the lives of more than 250 individuals, with over R5 million distributed. “Now, we’re taking it one step further. ‘Deal or No Deal Celebrity’, spawned by a couple of top-rated special season 1 episodes featuring big-hearted celebs playing for charity, will make a substantial difference in many underprivileged communities.”