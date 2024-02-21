‘Deal or No Deal South Africa’ season 2 set to air on SABC2

From March 4, the popular game-show “Deal or No Deal South Africa” will be moving from SABC1 to SABC2. The Afrikaans news, which currently airs on SABC2 at 6.30pm, will shift to S3 in a new timeslot at 8.30pm.

“Deal or No Deal South Africa” season 2 will take over that news slot. The programming shuffle follows SABC’s decision to dovetail “Skeem Saam” and “Generations - The Legacy” on SABC1 as part of the broadcaster’s strategy to amplify its primetime local drama offering. From March 4, “Skeem Saam” will move to 7.30pm on SABC1, which is currently occupied by season 1 of “Deal or No Deal South Africa”.

Since the start, the game-show, which is hosted by the multi-award-winning TV personality Katlego Maboe, has garnered a huge following and has given away more than R5 million. Multi-award-winning TV personality Katlego Maboe. Picture: Supplied Jan du Plessis from Primedia Studios said the show has brought smiles and excitement to many Mzansi homes. “Besides boosting the aspirations of hundreds of contestants, this family-friendly game of chance quickly became a mega-hit.

“While the upcoming season will have all the thrilling elements that make more viewers fall in love with the show, loyal fans are in for some delightful surprises and the mysterious banker will have some exciting new tricks up his sleeve.” SABC2 channel head Gerhard Pretorius said: “Game shows are part of the SABC2 signature offering and have always been audience drawcards. “They encourage family viewing and participation and speak to our family entertainment positioning.