DJ Tira drops freedom song amid SA’s election campaign rallies

DJ Tira and other award-winning artists have been hard at work cooking up a song that speaks to everyone wanting a better future in the country. The single, “Inkululeko”, which translates into “freedom” in English, is inspired by the events of June 16, 1976 and features renowned artists Makhadzi, Heavy K, Zee Nxumalo and Afro Brothers.

“We did the song in January. I was thinking about the songs that I wanted to release this year and I thought about the upcoming elections,” said DJ Tira. The Afrotainment boss added that he was sure that if he created a song about freedom, people would relate to it. “When I was in studio with Makhadzi and the other artists, they said they were starting to write the song, what asked me what direction to take. I told them that we should sing about freedom. We helped each other to create the lyrics.

In “Inkululeko”, Tira has jumped on the bandwagon of the growing 3 step sub-genre sound. He said Heavy K, who was well versed in the sound, had made it easier for him to decide to take the song in that direction. “You have to move with the times. We have been doing gqom music in Durban for the longest time and I think this is another new sound people in Durban are going to love, just like the rest of South Africa are. So why not flex on them with the 3 step and see how it goes?”

As for the rest of the featured artists on the track, he said: “Makhadzi is a dope vocalist and she’s always wanted to work with me, Zee is one of the hottest vocalist’s right now and so are Afro Brothers. “I wanted to do a national anthem song that could be sung by people throughout the country. It’s nice because we have Makhadzi to represent Limpopo, and Zee represents the Zulu/Xhosa nation.” On the importance of the song, he said: “Elections are coming up and people are going to vote. We are free but we are still not free when the people who have the power to make our lives better still have a lot of work to do.

“People will be able to relate to this song – they can express themselves – and as artists, we to want to express ourselves. We want freedom. “People who are governing must treat us well. All political parties must stand up and work for freedom for the community, our communities.” He hoped listeners would “jam” to the song all year long.