Don’t miss Milky Chance in concert in Durban this Sunday

Renowned German rock band Milky Chance will be setting the stage alight at the Durban Botanic Gardens this Sunday. The group is currently on tour in South Africa to promote their latest album, “Living In A Haze”, which was released in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Canadian duo Neon Dreams and Durban artist Tanner Wareham will warm up the crowd before the main performance by Milky Chance. The band started their tour in Cape Town on Thursday this week at the Green Point A-Track. They will then perform at Marks Park in Emmarentia, Johannesburg on Saturday, before finally making their way to the uMphafa Field at Durban’s Botanic Gardens on Sunday.

Bassist and percussionist, Philipp Dausch recently said that he is thrilled to be touring South Africa. ‘’It’s been way too long since we were in South Africa,“ he was quoted as saying. “Back then, it was so special for so many reasons and we really felt welcomed by the people.

“We have plenty of new music since our last visit that we want to share and we grew into the live band we always wanted to be. We can’t wait to play for the people in SA.” The band’s new album came to fruition during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sharing the inspiration behind “Living In A Haze”, they wrote on Instagram “During the pandemic, we had a lot of time to rethink and digest the experiences from the last 8 years.

“Now we can show you a new side of Milky Chance you might have not heard yet. Each song has its own mood – and musically, it shows the whole spectrum of what we do.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milky Chance (@milkychance_official) Milky Chance originated in Kassel, Germany, where childhood friends Dausch and Clemens Rehbein formed the indie-pop band and rose to fame with their breakout hit “Stolen Dance”. Aside from the song reaching number one on the music charts, the hit was certified platinum in multiple countries and became one of the most Shazamed songs of all time.

The band's previous albums are “Sadnecessary” (2013), followed by “Blossom” (2017) and “Mind the Moon” (2019). Where: uMphafa Field at Durban’s Botanic Gardens. When: Sunday, February 18.

Costs: Tickets costs R495 and are available through Howler. Garth Taylor - All White With A Touch Of Red Garth Taylor. Picture: Instagram If you didn’t get a chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day, you can make up for it by commemorating the romantic occasion with Garth Taylor at the Golden Horse Casino.

Immerse yourself in an atmosphere of romance and live music while dressed in all white, with a touch of red. Where: Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg. When: Saturday, February 17, from 2pm.

Cost: R120 to R190 via Webtickets. Make Love Great Again - Lovers Only Picnic The most talked about couples picnic has finally arrived in Durban.

Enjoy a chilled day in the gardens with beautiful music and a comedy show hosted by South African funnyman Felix Hlophe and others. Where: Durban Botanic Gardens. When: Saturday, February 17, from 12pm.

Cost: General admission is R600 via Webtickets. Gateway Hotel Comedy Show Mo Vawda. Picture: Instagram Some of Durban’s comedy heavyweights are lining up their jokes for the Gateway Hotel Comedy Show.

Presented by comedian Mo Vawda, the line-up includes Sagie Murugan, Darien Azbury, award-winning comedian Carvin Goldstone, “Keeping Up With The Kandasamys” star Koobeshan Naidoo, Robby Collins and Monde Blose. Comedy fans are in for a treat as these popular comedians are set to offer a rib-tickling night of fun and laughter. Where: aha Gateway Hotel, uMhlanga.

When: Saturday, February 17, at 8pm. Cost: R200 via Webtickets. Lateef Lovejoy live in SA

International comedian Lateef Lovejoy will join one of Durban’s favourite’s, Jem Atkins, for a night of side-splitting comedy at the Seabrooke Theatre. Lovejoy, who will be touring the country, is one of the UK's finest young comedy actors. He made his debut as a witty 12-year-old on ITV's famous morning game show, “Mousetrap”.

Over the past few years, the comedian has also played to sold-out audiences in major cities. This includes Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Lagos and New York City. Lovejoy has also toured the UK and has featured in many of Britain's top comedy clubs and venues.

Durbanites are now in for a treat as he skilfully blends his stand-up comedy with impressions. “Looking forward to another international comedy club tour of South Africa...It's always a pleasure to share my stand-up with international audiences. I can't wait to bring the funny,” he said. Where: Seabrooke Theatre, Musgrave, Durban.

When: February 16 at 8pm. Cost: R150 via Webtickets. Xavier Rudd Live

Renowned Australian roots musician Xavier Rudd is set to captivate Durban audiences at his live show. Known for his soulful and earthy sound, Rudd will be performing at the Playhouse Opera Theatre next week. Over the course of a decade, he has taken his sound to every corner of the globe.

The renowned artist has also produced seven studio albums, two live albums, and has accumulated a global fan-base of like-minded souls. As Rudd returns to South Africa, fans can expect a soul-stirring performance that transcends musical boundaries. His music, as he puts it, is “the greatest medicine on the planet”, offering a healing experience that resonates with the struggles and stories of people worldwide.