Don’t miss the Mother City’s top drag artists performing in ‘Divas One Night Only’

Its about to be a glitzy affair as Cape Town’s sassy drag queens come out to play at the annual “Divas One Night Only”. Now in its 11th year, the event which is run by couple, Errol Stroebel and Kat Gilardi, is said the be the main attraction in the Western Cape on July 29.

Divas One Night Only or DONO, as it’s commonly known, will showcase a full on high energy dance and song production by a stellar cast including drag divas, Anastacia Khan, also knowns as the Whitney Houston of the drag community, Manila Von Teez, Anushka Parker, Layla Raja Novacek and 3D, Kat Gilardi, Haus of Valhour, Candice Jackoti, Billie O Naire, Andy Ralph Belinda Qaqamba Fassie, Emogen Moore, Madison Scarr and more. Gilardi said: “This production has been an unforgettable journey, loads of hard work and team effort by my husband, Errol and our friend Barry Reid. “I started this Initiative for Ms Sovereign, formerly known as Ms Gay Western Cape, 10 years ago and now we will be celebrating 11 years, which is amazing for me to see how much drag has flourished in Cape Town and how much the audiences have accepted the art form as a whole.

“The Divas give their all on that stage and to celebrate who they are as an entertainer. We have so many new performers like, Billie O Naire, Candice Jackoti, The Transformers, Andy Ralph and Vida Fantabisher among others.” Bring your families and girls squads for a sing-along show with laugh out loud moments and a good time. The show kicks off at 7pm on July 29 at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone. Tickets are R180 via Computicket.

ON THE MIC: Vernon Castle entertained crowds. Photo: Jack Lestrade Jazz at Makers Landing Jazz up your weekend with Friday Night Jazz at Makers Landing, every second and third Friday of the month. The party kicked off on July 14 and has been a hit since inception. Hundreds of Jazz lovers flock to the venue, which boasts a different headliner at every session.

This week sees SA music legend, Vernon Castle, take stage. Castle has nearly 50 years of performance experience and draws inspiration from artists such as Stevie Wonder, Nat King Cole, Al Jarreau and George Benson. Castle has developed his own unique style and sound and has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry in Cape Town and South Africa. Where: V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing .

When: July 21 at 6pm. Cost: Free. Carlo Fabe. Picture: Supplied Delheim’s Winter Melting Pot of Fondue and Jazz

Nick Ford and his quartet plays the fourth concert in the “Delheim Jazz and Cheese Fondue” series. Ford, a Cape Town bassist will perform with some of the city’s finest musicians including Mike Bester on guitar, Kingsley Buitendag on keyboard and drummer Langa Dubazana. Now on its sixth year running, jazz is the perfect beat to accompany an authentic hearty traditional cheese fondue held in the cosy unique atmosphere of a leading Stellenbosch wine estate.

Delheim Estate, one of the region’s most acclaimed wine farms, is found at the majestic Simonsberg. The events are hosted in conjunction with the Cape Town Music Academy (CTMA), which selects an eclectic line-up of diverse local jazz talent to accompany the experience of Delheim’s delicious cheese fondues. Where: Delheim Wine Estate, Knorhoek Road, Stellenbosch.

When: Every Sunday until August 27 at 2.30pm. Cost: R520. Guests will be welcomed with a hearty glass of gluhwein before enjoying an authentic cheese fondue served with bread and vegetables for dipping, followed by coffee and dessert. Ballet

The 10th South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC) takes place this month. Sixty dancers from South Africa, South Korea and Germany, will compete over three days for medals and special prizes. The event ends with a stunning Gala performance that will showcase the medalists while guest artists from Cuba, Portugal, South Korea, Mzansi Ballet and Cape Town City Ballet, will wow audiences with entertaining pieces from Swan Lake Act lll and Esmeralda.