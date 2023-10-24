Don’t miss ‘Trinity The Tuck Live in SA’ this weekend

This South African Pride Month, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum is returning to South Africa for its second set of shows. This time around, as a first in South Africa, The Home Coming Centre will host “Trinity The Tuck Live in SA”.

For one weekend only, Trinity will be taking the stage at The Homecoming Theatre in Cape Town on October 28, as well as the Barnyard Theatre in Menlyn the next day alongside the cast of fabulous local supporting acts. AT! Media said: “Entering this market, we knew that fans of drag wanted a new experience that is more than just another drag show. We want to inspire young drag enthusiasts to come and share in the magic of drag and a celebration of queerness. “We started ‘Not Another Drag Show’ as an initiative to support and grow the already established local drag scene by giving local performers the opportunity to share the stage with international stars in hopes that they too can one day achieve this stardom.

‘’We have a diverse array of queens who we work with. Many are new to drag, and others are drag veterans, bringing together enthusiasm and expertise to create a spectacle not to be missed. “Throughout 2024, we will be presenting even more international drag artists to the South African audience as the drag revolution continues to sweep the globe.” After a successful debut on the Emmy award-winning TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, where Trinity was a finalist, she became a household name and went on to win “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”.

Trinity has proven to be a hit with every audience, with a sold out tour in 2021. Tickets for the show are available now at Quicket from R420 and the show starts at 8pm. Arrive at 6.30pm for a meet and greet session. The Queen Show - Joshua Williams. Picture: Supplied “The Queen Show”

Where: Pieter Toerien's Theatre On The Bay. When: October 25 to November 11 Mzansi Ballet is set to dazzle Cape Town audiences once again with the triumphant return of ‘’The Queen Show,’’ a captivating celebration of ballet and dance set to the iconic music of Queen.

Choreographed by Angela Revie and Michael Revie, renowned for their international acclaim and artistic prowess, this fresh and vibrant production cleverly fuses artistic brilliance and the timeless tunes of Queen. Joshua Williams, the recipient of a scholarship at the 2016 South African International Ballet Competition in Cape Town, spent four years training at the prestigious Tanz Akademie Zurich in Switzerland. He is returning to perform one of the lead roles in this exciting production. Joshua became a member of Mzansi Ballet in 2020.

He is joined by professional company dancers from Mzansi Ballet, including the star from Cuba, Javier Monier Jnr, Mahlatse Sachane, Veronica Louw, Kiana Prinsloo, Bronwyn Craddock, Nicolas Laubscher and Angela Revie and three students from LAMTA. Dirk Badenhorst, the Director of Mzansi Ballet, said: “Mzansi Ballet, endearingly known as the ‘Nation's Ballet’, having performed, taught and trained in all South African provinces has carved a distinctive niche in the world of dance by making ballet accessible to all. “The vision is to break boundaries, reinvent, and express artistry through dance, always striving for excellence and relevance. ”

The show is two hours in duration with a 20-minute interval. Ticket prices vary between R200 to R300 and are available from Webtickets or the theatre box-office on 021 438-3301. Mezzo Soprano: Siphokazi Molteno. Picture: Supplied “Operalia”

Where: Artscape Theatre When: October 30 to November 5 Placido Domingo’s Operalia, the world’s foremost opera competition, has chosen Cape Town to celebrate its 30th anniversary, hosted by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Cape Town Opera and Artscape.

International stars like Pretty Yende and Levy Sekgapane have been catapulted into global careers after winning the Operalia title. Held for the first time in Africa, Alvaro Domingo, vice president of Operalia, says that five of the 34 successful applicants from a total of 800 are from South Africa and all studied in Cape Town at Opera UCT. The Capetonian members include Nombulelo Yende (soprano), Siphokazi Molteno (mezzo soprano), Luvo Maranti (tenor), who lived in Hermanus before moving to Rosebank, Thando Mjandana (tenor) and Sakhiwe Mkosana (baritone).