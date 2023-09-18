Drake once revealed his desire for a family with 'Living Breathing Legend' Rihanna

Drake once candidly shared his aspiration to build a family with the iconic Rihanna, often referred to as a 'living, breathing legend’. It seems like a common sentiment among many. If it’s not one of us wanting to literally embody Riri, others wish for her to have their babies.

However, time has a way of altering plans and in Rihanna's case, she now has two children with her partner, ASAP Rocky. Not to open up old wounds, but on the LeBron James' HBO show, “The Shop”, Drake once expressed his longing for a picture-perfect family with Rihanna. He also acknowledged that while he initially aspired to marry her and build a fairy tale family, the realities of life had taken him down a different path. No regrets, though, right?

Here y’all Go, The Full Drake interview where discusses his personal relationship with Kanye West and feud with Pusha T

pic.twitter.com/rwc9NlvO3Q — 𝓞𝓼𝓬𝓪𝓻 𝓗.🧸 (@510oscar510_) September 11, 2019 Drake said: “As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna, and this is like so perfect, it looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time,” Meanwhile, new to the world of parenthood and family life, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have openly shared their joy and adaptation to this new chapter, expressing that they are ‘’loving every minute of it.’’ According to “Us Weekly”, Rihanna's affinity for children is well-known, and the idea of having a daughter holds a special appeal for her. However, it's still too early to determine whether they intend to expand their family further.