‘Droomkraan-kronieke' wins big at the 14th kykNET Fiëstas Awards

The stars came out to play at the 14th kykNET Fiëstas Awards held at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town Thursday, March 7. The awards saw numerous South African artists being honoured for their outstanding performances at the six main Afrikaans arts festivals last year, namely, Innibos, KKNK, Momentum Investments Aardklop, Suidoosterfees, Vrystaat Kunstefees and the Toyota SU Woordfees.

The prestigious event was hosted by the iconic Vinette Ebrahim along with Mandri Sutherland. Dean John Smith, David Kramer, Amanda Strydom, Cornelia Faasen, Wicus Pretorius, Reynard Slabbert and Laetitia Pople served as guest presenters. The KKNK production, “Droomkraan-kronieke” was the biggest winner of the night, scooping three awards for Best Festival Production, Best Direction and Best Ensemble.

The Best Actor award went to TV and theatre veteran, Frank Opperman for his performance in “Reünie”, while actress Lee-Ann van Rooi won in the category Best Actress for “The Woman Who Fed the Dogs”. Lee-Ann van Rooi. Meanwhile, industry veterans Tobie Cronjé and Dr Ismail Mahomed were honoured as legends for their lifelong contributions to the arts. Congratulating both the nominees and winners of the night, Waldimar Pelser, M-Net director of Premium Channels said: “These wizards of theatre, music and the visual arts mesmerise us and captivate us with glimpses into lives and worlds removed from our own.

“When we step away, we are no longer the same people. We are transformed, even if only on a small scale. We look at ourselves and maybe even each other a bit differently. We forget our worries for a while and remember what really matters.” Full list of winners below: Best Festival Production

Droomkraan-kronieke (KKNK) Best Actor Frank Opperman – “Reünie” (Innibos)

Best Actress Lee-Ann van Rooi – “The Woman Who Fed the Dogs” (Suidoosterfees) Best Supporting Actor

Eben Genis – “Mirakel” (KKNK) Best Supporting Actress Antoinette Kellermann – “Goed wat wag om te gebeur” (Momentum Beleggings Aardklop)

Best Direction Neil Coppen, Craig Leo en Tiffany Saterdaght – “Droomkraan-kronieke” (KKNK) Best Ensemble

“Droomkraan-kronieke” (KKNK) Best New Afrikaans Text, Adaptation or Translation Lynthia Julius & Veronique Jepthas – “My kroon se krank” (KKNK)

Best Theatre Design Wolf Britz – “Tuis, ek’s liefie” (Toyota SU Woordfees) Best Original Music

Mbuso Ndlovu – “Echoes of Heritage” (Vrystaat Kunstefees) Best Achievement in Visual Arts Tafadzwa Tega – Chisi Hachieri Musi Wacharimwa: “A Seed Will Take Its Time to Grow” (Momentum Investments Aardklop)

Best Achievement in Classical Music Erik Dippenaar and Ralitza Macheva – “Variations” (Klein Karoo Klassique) Best Music-Driven Production: Open-Air or Podium

“Echoes of Heritage” – University of Johannesburg Choir (Vrystaat Kunstefees) Best Music-Driven Production: Theatre David Kramer – “Ver in die wêreld Kittie” (Suidoosterfees)

Best Children or Educational Theatre “Braam en die engel” (Momentum Investments Aardklop) Best Emerging Artist