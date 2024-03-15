Dua Lipa to release third album in May

Dua Lipa's third album, “Radical Optimism”, will be released on May 3. The “Levitating” hitmaker has finally confirmed the title and release date of her upcoming LP and she has explained that the 11-track record is inspired by British musical history.

She said in a statement: “A couple of years ago, a friend introduced me to the term 'Radical Optimism'. “It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. “It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.

"At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.” The album cover sees the musician in the ocean as a shark swims nearby. Tracks on the record, which is the follow-up to 2020's “Future Nostalgia”, include “French Exit”, “Maria” and “Falling Forever” as well as the previously-released singles, “Houdini” and “Training Season”.