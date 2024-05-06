Dua Lipa’s brand-new album, ‘Radical Optimism’ is inspired by her journey of self discovery

Dua Lipa’s latest album, “Radical Optimism”, is inspired by her journey of self-discovery. The three-time Grammy Award winner’s latest musical offering, which was released on Friday, consists of 11 songs.

It includes the euphoric dance track, “Houdini” as well as her recently released single, “Training Season.” “Radical Optimism” has been described as an album that taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face. “The hard goodbyes and vulnerable beginnings that previously threatened to crush your soul, become milestones as you choose optimism and start to move with grace through the chaos,” a statement read.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone has referred to the album as “pop bliss”, while also noting that it is “uniquely and utterly Dua Lipa: confident dance pop full of witty Instagram-caption-ready one-liners”. Infused with the energy of the songstress’s London hometown, the sentiment of the album embodies the rawness, honesty, confidence and freedom of ’90s Britpop. “’Radical Optimism’ transports its listener to a dreamy pop world, rich in musicality, lyrically unapologetic and sonically liberating,” the statement added.

The global pop powerhouse also explained how she put the album together: “A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism,” she said in the statement. “It’s a concept that resonated with me and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life.” “It struck me, the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.”

She added that she found herself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop and Britpop. “It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.” Lipa worked with a team of core collaborators for the album, including Caroline Ailin, Danny L Harle, Tobias Jesso jr and Kevin Parker.