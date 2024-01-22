Durban duo Afrosoul to pay tribute to Mbongeni Ngema in Mbuso Khoza’s musical

DURBAN-BASED afro-pop duo Afrosoul are set to be featured in Mbuso Khoza’s “Isandlwana Lecture – The Musical”, where they will pay tribute to the late Dr Mbongeni Ngema. Afrosoul, which comprises the late music icon’s son Sabelo Ngema and his wife Thandeka “MaZulu” Ngema, will honour him by singing “Ihubo” (a hymn) from the Ngema family.

This will also be their commemoration of their late great-grandfather Sigcwelegcwele, who was one of the leaders during King Cetshwayo’s army in the battle of Isandlwana. Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident while returning from a funeral in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on December 27, 2023. Born in Verulam, Ngema, aka Madlokovu, as he was affectionately referred to as his clan name – work was internationally acclaimed.

He received a Tony Award nominations for “Asinamali” and “Sarafina!” Ngema also received Grammy Award nominations for his work on “Sarafina!” and “The Lion King”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabza Muji Realsoulsa (@muji_royalty) Afrosoul has a lot of experience in theatre, television, and music, having worked with the likes of Dr Ngema, Robbie Malinga, Mthunzi Namba, Guffy Pilane, Mandla “Spikiri” Mofokeng and David Mutanda.

Last year, they staged their first big concert at the Durban Playhouse, which was sold out. The concert featured artists like Zulu Boy, Khuzani Mpungose and Amaviyo. Soon after the Playhouse show the duo jetted to Italy for the European Folklore music festivals, where they performed in 15 festivals in different cities. Commenting on the upcoming show, Sabelo said they were so excited to be invited to perform in “Isandlwana Lecture – The Musical”.

“It was such an honour for us when Mbuso proposed that we pay tribute to our father, Dr Mbongeni Ngema, as this happened soon after his passing. “This will be an opportunity for us to try to get some healing through what uBaba loved doing, music and theatre. For the first time after his passing, I will also perform his all-time hit, ‘Stimela SaseZola’. “The audience can expect a heartfelt and yet jolly performance,” he said.