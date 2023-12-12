Durban’s favourite Aunty Rumba set for festive season return with a comedy and music showcase

Durban’s favourite aunty is back, just in time for the holiday season. Aunty Rumba is set to be in top form when she takes to the stage at The Globe on Saturday, December 16.

The alter ego of actress Jailoshini Naidoo is acclaimed for her sharp wit and biting comedy, that leaves audiences rolling with laughter. “Rolling with Rumba” promises to be a great mix of comedy, song and dance, with the local entertainer also set to bring some havoc to the mix. Meanwhile, Durban audiences are in for yet another treat when Bollywood dance is set to meet comedy in this season spectacular, as talented dancer Leona Dean and her dance academy will join Aunty Rumba on stage.

The outspoken aunty came to life over a decade ago when Naidoo developed the fictional character after having fun, impromptu telephonic conversations with her friends. After introducing Aunty Rumba during her comedy show “Curry on Laughing”, she took on a life on her own. At the time, Naidoo explained: “She just sort of evolved and got bigger and funnier and gained a life of her own each time we did the show.”

“Soon her popularity soared. She eventually attracted repeat audiences who specifically wanted to see her.” Over 10 years later, fans still flock to see their favourite aunty share her bold opinions about a wide range of topics. Catch “Rolling with Rumba” at The Globe, Suncoast on December 16 at 8pm. Tickets available from R162 via Computicket.

“Christmas Carols” Head down to the Playhouse Company to experience “Christmas Carols” like never before. Presented by the Playhouse, the “Christmas Carols” concert features The Playhouse Chorale, accompanied by the renowned Juan Burgers.

The Durban-based musician and composer is well-known for his “Ubuntu – The Opera” - which tells the story of the terrible injustices endured by millions of South Africans, through the medium of opera music. Burgers will bring the same energy to the stage as he sets out to spread the joy and excitement this festive season. Audience will also be entertained by Christmas favourites like “Joy to the World”, “Santa Claus Is Coming to town” and many more.

Where: The Grand Foyer, Playhouse Theatre. When: December 17 at 3pm. Cost: R50 at Webtickets.

“Sundowner Concert & Poetry” If sundowners and poetry are your vibe, then head down to The Playhouse for a free concert, featuring Suzan Barry and Jerry Kunene. This musical showcase will allow the audience to unwind and enjoy some poetic sounds, while sipping on some delicious drinks.

Where: Main Foyer, Playhouse Theatre. When: December 15 at 5pm. Cost: Free entry.

“Kathak 2.0” Manesh Maharaj. Picture: Instagram The Manesh Maharaj Kathak Ensemble is set to deliver their high-octane exposition of rhythm in motion, elevating the North Indian Classical dance from, Kathak, to new heights. Maharaj explained that a variety of themes will be seamlessly united and weaved together in this production, which is set to transport the audience through a transcendental experience.

“This dynamic offering of rhythm in motion seamlessly synthesises Sufi, Hindu, Gospel as well as abstract themes in a high energy exposition of Kathak,” he said. “I'm excited to be sharing this creative space with five of my talented dancers who have been working diligently to bring you a dynamic offering of Kathak, as we explore a variety of interesting themes.” Where: Loft Theatre, Playhouse Theatre.

When: December 15 and 16. Cost: R100 via Webtickets. “iMbube”

Playwright Mbongeni Ngema’s “iMbube” will be staged at the Playhouse these holidays. The production will bring to life an inspiring story of hope, determination and family. It centres around a self-taught young man named Jabulani, who follows in his father’s footsteps, as he is destined to become a force to be reckoned with in the Isicathamiya fraternity.

Meanwhile, acclaimed South African jazz pianist and composer, Themba Mkhize, who is no stranger to the local music scene, is behind the music direction. He has released several hits and has also worked with some of the country’s top musicians, including playing with South African bands such as including “Bayethe” and “Sakhile.” Where: Drama Theatre, Playhouse Theatre.