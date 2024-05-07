Durban’s Flatfoot Dance Company to celebrate their 21st birthday with dance productions

Durban’s award-winning Flatfoot Dance Company is putting together a dance extravaganza this weekend to celebrate their 21st birthday. Titled “Journey”, the production features two new works.

The first will be staged by resident choreography and artistic director, Lliane Loots and the other will be showcased by Gaby Saranouffi, a guest choreographer from Madagascar. These shows are not only to commemorate Flatfoot’s 21-year journey in the industry, but they also delve into what it means to be alive at this point in history. Meanwhile, Saranouffi's “Soritra” - which translates to traces in Malagasy - is now in its second years and is set to open the season on Friday May 10.

The show will centre around the fast-paced journey of self discovery during a search for “traces of where we come from and where we are going,” she explained. “I love letting it breathe new life when new dancer step in and learn it and make it their own. “This is a work about the translation of culture, history and memory from one body to another and I am so excited to give it now to Flatfoot on their 21st birthday,” Saranouffi added.

Then on Saturday, May 11, Loots will première, “Salt on your Skin.” Flatfoot Dance Company dancers, Sbonga Ndlovu (Front) and Sifiso Khumalo (Back). Picture: Supplied. Referencing sweat, skin and other acts of love and labour that make up everyday life, this work is co-created with the six resident Flatfoot dancers. They include Sifiso Khumalo, Jabu Siphika, Zinhle Nzama, Ndumiso Dube and Siseko Duba.

This production also draws on deeply personal stories of love, loss and ultimately, hope. "We often mistake intimacy as being only about romance and sex, and while this is also true, the intimacies of raising children, being a mother or father, of mourning lost family and friends, of waking up each day to come to work, of sweating in the studio as we dance through this all, is a shared intimacy that the Flatfoot dancers have given me. “This work, on our 21st birthday, is for the six dancers, it is a love song we created together,” Loots said.

Where: The Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). When: Friday, May 10, at 7pm and Saturday, May 11, at 2.30pm and 7pm. Cost: Tickets cost R120. Pensioners, students, scholars and block bookings pay R85. Tickets are available on Computicket.

“After Isimangaliso” (After the Miracle) This evening is the last chance for theatre-goers to catch the Durban University of Technology’s (DUT) latest stage production, “After Isimangaliso” (After the Miracle). The new democracy-themed multi-disciplinary work looks at the notion of democracy and hope.

The production is staged by second year students at DUT and is created, devised and directed by Dr Tanya van der Walt and Dr Tamar Meskin. Meanwhile, dance lecturer, Mduduzi Mtshali and singing specialist, Zenneth Cibane, have also contributed to the production. The theatre show takes a focused look at South Africa’s recent past, the hope as we transitioned into democracy, and our grave disappointments 30 years on.

“It explores South Africa today and considers the possibility of daring for a better future, particularly for South African youth. “It also challenges politicians and decision-makers to listen to the voices of future adults and future leaders,” said producers. Cast of “After Isimangaliso”. Picture: Val Adamson. “After Isimangaliso’ has been created by workshopping ideas with the cast using their voices and ideas in a dramatic way, presented through spoken word vignettes, poetry and creative writing, dance, movement, live original music, soundscapes, multimedia, song and humour.”

They added that excerpts inspired from seminal works by Antjie Krog and Athol Fugard have also been incorporated into the script. “The production is part of the ‘Challenging Indifference’ series that looks at our indifference to democracy and social justice,” they shared. Where: The DUT Courtyard Theatre in Musgrave.

When: Wednesday, May 7, at 6pm. Cost: R50 and R20 for students. For tickets call 031 373 2194 or email [email protected]. “Comedy Club – the Final Comedy Frontier”

Theatre actor, Aaron McIlroy. Picture: Supplied Aaron McIlroy’s latest one-man show is set to premiere in Durban next week. This latest Macbob Production claims to “boldly go where no show has gone before.” Conceived and written by McIlroy and Darren King, the production will leave no stone unturned in their dogged search for the funny bone.

Set in an international comedy venue, McIlroy portrays a wild selection of eclectic comedians from all corners of the globe. These new comedic characters will have you in fits of laughter, with McIlroy dangerously close to a straitjacket and electro-shock therapy. Where: The Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre at the UKZN.