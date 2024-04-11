Expect a fast and furious weekend in Durban with drifting as one of the event options

Petrolheads can look forward to a day of screeching and smoking tyres as South Africa’s top drifters participate in the qualifying round of the Red Bull Car Park Drift. The winner will go on to represent South Africa at the World Drifting Championship taking place in Oman later this year.

Over several exhilarating rounds, the drifter’s car handling skills will be put to the test as they compete at speed over winding and narrow tracks set in a car park location. This year the event offers patrons more bang for their buck by getting them even closer to the action with the experience of two Motul-hosted simulations. Fans can take part in either an authentic drift experience simulation or a hot lap race around the track, complete with a live scoreboard.

Last year’s winner, Jim McFarlane, who is back again to defend his “King of Drift” title, said: “I love the camaraderie amongst the drivers, but all of that will be temporarily put on hold as we compete for the chance to go to Oman for the World Championship.” Another competitor, Mikey Skelton, chipped in: “I may not have made the top step last time out, but I’ll be fighting tooth and nail as I take on the five obstacles in the specially designed course. “Fans can look forward to more sound, more smoke and more exciting sliding than ever before – after all, there’s a great deal at stake.”

Where: Suncoast Boulevard, car park 3. When: Saturday, April 13, at 2pm. Cost: From R150 at Computicket.

Rewind Sip & Paint Go on a sensory journey, where the brush meets the canvas and the wine flows to ignite the senses. Created by One Durban restaurant, the event is carefully curated to combine the charm of the restaurant and the vibrant energy of attendees with soft background music that sets the perfect backdrop for artistic expression.

According to a media statement, this event will go “beyond the canvas to educate participants on the intricate relationship between food and wine”. “While mingling and painting, attendees have the opportunity to sip on a lovely glass of wine, discovering the harmonious pairing between their chosen meal and the perfect accompanying beverage. “Through this experience, we aim to instil an appreciation for the art of food, teaching the importance of understanding the flavours and sensations that complement each other to create a truly memorable dining experience.

“All painting equipment will be provided and can be taken home,” it said. Where: One Durban, 4th floor, 5 Durban Club Place, Durban Central. When: Friday, April 12, at 5pm.

Cost: R500 from Quicket. Chutney and Nagara Nite Satma-award-winners, Flash Entertainers. Picture: Supplied Royal Star’s “King of Patchra” and Satma-award winners, Flash Entertainers, are set to wow audience with a fusion of folk, traditional and chutney music at the iZulu Theatre this Saturday.

The performance promises an unforgettable journey through the heart of cultural expression. “Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Nagara as we pay homage to tradition and legacy. Harry Rampersad, the venerable Nagara dancer of Royal Star, brings over six decades of passion and dedication to the stage, honouring Saraswathi, the goddess of knowledge, music and arts. “Witness his mesmerising performance alongside the captivating dancers of Flash Entertainers, as they ignite the stage with the infectious rhythms and melodies of Chutney and Nagara music,” read a statement from Sibaya.

Where: iZulu Theatre, Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom When: Saturday, April 13, at 8pm. Cost: R120 to R180 from Ticketpro or any Spar outlet.

Vincent - His Quest to Love and be Loved unnamed - 2024-04-05T153136.635.jpg National touring theatre company, Wela Kapela, is back in Durban with their one hander cabaret drama, “Vincent - His Quest to Love and be Loved”, which explores Vincent van Gogh’s search for love. Featuring “Mad About the Boys” performers Daniel Anderson (vocals) and Germaine Gamiet (piano), it follows a complex man with a ruthless drive to create and a deep-seated desire to love and be loved, told through re-imagined versions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock and jazz numbers.