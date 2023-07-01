Presented by the University of KwaZulu Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts, the festival will showcase 90 films from 54 countries from July 20 to July 30.

Some of these incredible films have the opportunity to compete in the 2023 competition. Films will compete for titles such as Best Feature Film, Best Documentary, Best Performer and Best Cinematography. As a bonus, the the film that wins the Best Documentary Award will qualify for the Oscars.

This year films produced by filmmakers from 15 countries will compete for these awards. The festival’s jury is drawn from eight countries and a total sum of R250 000 in awards is up for grabs across the various competition categories.

The nine feature films that will compete are: