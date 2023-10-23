Feel it, it is here: Cape Town gears up for historic ‘Abantu’ concert

We’re a few days away from what’s set to be the biggest party in Cape Town this month. Here’s all you need to know if you are planning to attend.

All roads lead to the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday for the much-anticipated historic event. Zakes Bantwini will be the first local artist to headline a concert at this venue, alongside the likes of Nomcebo Zikode, Sun-EL Musician, Goldfish, K.O., Ami Faku, TRESOR, Major League DJz, YoungstaCPT and Boity among a host of other fresh talent. The event showcases Bantwini’s vision of creating an inclusive event boasting various performances and stages for patrons to choose from.

Bantwini previously said: “We’ve created something special, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience what we have in store. ‘Abantu’ was created for the people and with the surprises we have in place, I’m confident we’ve curated a uniquely South African concert for the books.” With the reigning Rugby World Cup champs taking to the finals this Saturday, Bantwini also announced that the game will be displayed on the big screen at the “Abantu” concert. Bantwini said: “It’s with great pleasure and excitement that we announce the country’s biggest fan park and World Cup Final screening at the DHL Stadium. We will be screening the full game.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) Residents and motorists are reminded that a number of road closures around the DHL Stadium will be in effect on the day, they include: – Fritz Sonnenberg Road (between Beach Road/Bay Road and Granger Bay Boulevard). – Vlei Road (between Helen Suzman Boulevard and Fritz Sonnenberg Road).

– Granger Bay Boulevard (between Helen Suzman Boulevard and Beach Road). – Stephan Way (Local Access). – Fort Wynyard Street (between Portswood Road and Granger Bay Boulevard).

The following parking has been made available at DHL Stadium: – P4 & P15 – General Parking – P5 – Disabled Parking Only

Mayoral committee member for safety and security Alderman JP Smith said: “To ensure the safety of pedestrians and concert-goers, a few roads surrounding DHL Stadium will be closed. “The City would like to urge motorists to plan their routes accordingly or to avoid affected areas that will be closed off or congested on event day. There will also be ample parking available for those who choose to drive. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to this historic event and encourage everyone to have a safe and enjoyable time.”