FNB Art Joburg celebrates 16 years of Africa’s best contemporary art

FNB Art Joburg continues to be a significant platform connecting artists, galleries, collectors, curators and art enthusiasts while promoting the rich diversity of artistic expression from the African continent. The contemporary art fair is set to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre from September 8 to 12.

The managing director of FNB Art Joburg, Mandla Sibeko says Joburg embodies the love, resilience, and vibrant energy of the African continent, making it an ideal location for this event. “Johannesburg is the intentional home to FNB Art Joburg. Beyond the name, the fair, like the city, represents the African continent’s love, tenacity and its irreverent energy,” offers Sibeko. “Artists, curators and cultural policy makers living or visiting Johannesburg understand how it's a city that speaks for the continent.

“This is why FNB Art Joburg, the BMW Art Generation and Open City are spread across the city. Our mandate is always to reignite engagement and investment that will develop and protect the city as an incubator for contemporary art." FNB Art Joburg promises to be an international affair of global standards, featuring prominent figures such as Michelle Sandoz and Dr Joy Simmons. As the Head of the Art Initiative at the Foundation for the International Committee of the Red Cross, Sandoz, who is based in Switzerland, possesses a profound and enduring relationship with the arts across different regions.

Her primary focus lies in community-building through philanthropic projects that harness contemporary art as a powerful catalyst for driving positive social change. Dr Simmons is an American art collector and philanthropist known for her support of artists of African descent and those whose work is informed and inspired by Black culture. Her philanthropic efforts in the art world highlight the significance of promoting diversity and inclusivity within the global art community.

The duo’s presence at FNB Art Joburg is a testament to the event's stature and its mission to uphold and promote contemporary African art on a global stage. Their engagement with the fair reaffirms its commitment to fostering meaningful connections, conversations, and actions within the art world that extend beyond aesthetics and enrich our understanding of the world through art. Eclectic Contemporary, Everard Read, First Floor Gallery Harare, Gallery MOMO, Goodman Gallery, Kalashnikovv Gallery, Smac Gallery, Stevenson, Suburbia Contemporary and WHATIFTHEWORLD are exhibiting at this year’s event.

These galleries share a common goal of being actively involved in promoting and supporting emerging and established artists from Africa and the diaspora. For more information on the full programme and ticket prices for FNB Art Joburg visit the FNB Art Joburg website. Zoë Modiga. Picture: Supplied OTHER NOT-TO-BE-MISSED EVENTS Zoë Modiga's ‘Cos Cos Tour’

Zoë Modiga's tour, brings the sounds of “Inganekwane” to Johannesburg's Lyric Theatre on Friday, September 8. It is expected to be an unforgettable experience as she concludes the national tour of her sophomore album. Modiga's music is not only a treat for music lovers, it is also a soulful journey of her artistry.

Modiga released her award-winning album “Inganekwane” during the Covid-19 lockdown and it featured popular songs like “Umdali”, “Isegazini”, “Abantu” and “Intsha”. "In 2020, we released our beloved Zulu fairytale, a love letter to black bodies around the world,” said Modiga. “Our sophomore album ‘Inganekwane’ has made us create so many beautiful memories, celebrating identity, heritage and our sense of self.

“We are beside ourselves with excitement to celebrate the past three years of ‘Inganekwane’. We’ll bring the house down with the music lovers and make memories for a lifetime. “I can’t wait for our people to be laughing, dancing, singing, crying and closing this chapter with us.” Where: Lyric Theatre.

When: Friday, September 8. Cost: R300 via Quicket. Francois van Coke. Picture: Supplied/M-Net Railways Cafe's “Spring Fest”

Railways Cafe's annual “Spring Fest” sounds like a fantastic way to celebrate the Rugby World Cup and welcome the spring season in true South African style. With multiple screens and an enthusiastic atmosphere, it's bound to be a go-to fan park for rugby enthusiasts and fans. The line-up of live music performances featuring artists like Francois Van Coke, Lungelo Moyo, Meesh Mash, and Steve Umculo adds an exciting element to the festival. The festival promises to be a memorable and vibrant celebration of rugby, music, and South African culture.