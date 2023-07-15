Food may have been the way to his heart but has ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ bitten off more than he can chew in season 2?

A TV show that offers something unique, irrespective of genre, is a winner for me. And that is why I enjoyed “The Sinner”, “The Flight Attendant”, “Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere”.

There is always a curve ball. And nothing is as it seems. It is layered storytelling, laden with intrigue, twists and dramatic fallouts. And “The Lincoln Lawyer” is on par with the uniqueness of these shows. If the title sounds a little familiar, it is because it is a spin-off of the critically-acclaimed movie, with Matthew McConaughey at the helm. And the movie, of course, was inspired by Michael Connelly’s books.

The latest instalment of the series is based on the novel, “The Brass Verdict”. Why is this legal drama a winner? The casting is on point, the script is ingeniously penned with plenty of red herrings to keep those armchair detectives on their toes and it is balanced by heart-warming ride-or-die bonds between the characters. Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who could easily pass for Gerard Butler’s doppelganger, reprises the lead role of Mickey Haller. In season one, the criminal defence lawyer was clawing his way back to redemption as a recovering addict.

This time around, on the back of winning the case of Trevor Elliott (Christopher Gorham), a billionaire video game developer arrested for a double murder, he has become a celebrity. The case was a mindf*** of note but it was also a blessing in disguise for Mickey. In season two, Mickey is pulled in several directions, juggling media interviews, his clients and an unhappy first ex-wife, Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell).

Let’s just say, Maggie’s career as a criminal prosecutor nosedived when his career peaked. Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ season 2. Picture: Lara Solanki/Netflix As for his second ex-wife, Lorna Crane (Becki Newton of “Ugly Betty”fame), she’s looking to spread her wings beyond being his legal aide. In doing so, she also has to confront someone from her past in a bit of #MeToo situation. Amid everything that is going on, she’s busy planning her wedding to Cisco (Angus Sampson), who also works for Mickey as his in-house investigator and is his friend.

Talk about interesting relationship dynamics. It gets even more interesting when Mickey meets Lisa Trammell, played by “Once Upon a Time” and “Why Women Kill” star Lana Parrilla. A talented chef, she wormed her way into his arms with her delicious cuisine. A cross between flattered and smitten, he enjoys the moment, not realising it is going to develop into something more.

And by more, I mean her being arrested for the murder of a property developer and Mickey taking on the case, despite Lorna’s misgivings about him doing so. This time around, Mickey goes head-to-head with nemesis Andrea “Andy” Freeman (Yaya DaCosta), a criminal prosecutor who hates losing and has an enviable track record. While Mickey tries to find evidence to get the case dropped, he is putting out other fires, with a conflict of interest arising with two other clients. It becomes a convoluted web with one using blackmail to keep his secret that could result in the other being found innocent.

Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in season 2 of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’. Picture: Lara Solanki/Netflix Of course, Mickey can be artful while not breaking the law or his oath. And he finds a loophole in the catch-22 situation. Then there is Henry Dahl (Matt Angel), a true crime podcaster who ingratiates himself into Lisa’s good graces to get the scoop on her case. While Mickey finds him to be unsavoury and opportunistic, Henry is tenacious, if nothing else, to get what he wants.

Other characters that feed into the story arc include Izzy Letts (Jazz Raycole), a former addict and client who has got her life back on track. She is his driver and the voice of reason. But he balances her in the same way, especially when she gets back with her troubled ex. The normally happy-go-lucky Cisco confronts a few demons of his own this season and it has a knock-on effect on his relationship, with Lorna questioning where they stand amid the upcoming nuptials.