Forget Nick Cannon, ‘Selling Sunset’ star Bre Tiesi admits to steamy encounter with Michael B. Jordan

“Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi recently shared a behind-the-scenes scoop with Entertainment Tonight, (ET) revealing how a candid conversation about a past fling with renowned US actor Michael B. Jordan found its way into the latest season of the real estate reality show.. During her interview with the publication, which was also filmed, the 32-year-old maintained a knowing smirk as she explained how the saucy confession went down with her colleagues and friends from The Oppenheim Group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) Tiesi told “ET”: “Basically, we were all having a girl talk and we were sitting but they were resetting the cameras and it wasn't a conversation that was technically...” “You didn't know that was going to be used,” interjected ET. Tiesi confirmed and said, “That's my own fault. I know better.” Tiesi, who is the one of Nick Cannon’s baby mamas, confirmed that she was unaware that the footage was going to be used.

“Technically, I was in my first reality season, give me a little slack. But, I've definitely learned a lot these last few seasons,” she added to ET. The scene in question aired on the latest episode of the reality show, after fellow real estate agent Chrishell Stause posed a celebrity crush question to her co-stars, asking, "Who would you sleep with, celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?" Amanza Smith, who also works alongside Stause and Tiesi, quickly responded with "Michael B. Jordan." This prompted Tiesi to playfully admit, "I could do that - and I've done that," followed by a light-hearted remark, "I've slept with all of my favourites. I'm kidding."