Former ‘Idols SA’ runner-up drops gospel EP, ‘Sibonga Umusa’

Gospel sensation Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi has returned to the music scene after three years with her new EP, “Sibonga Umusa”. Well known for being the runner-up on “Idols SA” season 15 and for her 2020 chart-topping album, “Izulu”, Sneziey’s new offering expresses her heartfelt gratitude to God for His abundant mercy and grace in her life.

Sneziey’s love for music began in church. “I was about seven when I realised that I could sing and I never looked back since, but I also never wanted to be a part of choir,” she said during a telephonic chat. “I remember in high school, I was forced to join the school choir. I knew I could sing but I didn’t want to sing with others. It was only in Grade 10 when I started to gel with the others and realised that I actually had a deep love for music.”

Sneziey. Picture: Supplied Being an “Idols SA” contestant and runner-up was a confirmation that music held a special place in her life. “The journey was challenging but very much a learning curve. When you are around people, you discover so many things about yourself. It helped me grow as a human being and as a musician.” The gospel singer said she was not disappointed that she had not won the music competition.

“I feel like there’s just a stereotype around being an ‘Idols’ winner. There’s just that work ethic that gets killed once you become an ‘Idol’s’ winner. “At the time, I said that once I get to the top six, I’d be happy, so being a runner-up made me a winner in my own right, because getting there was not easy task. “I remember my audition number was 7750, so coming from 7750 to being number two, made me a winner.”

The gospel sensation said that after being on the show, it was only through the grace of God that she was able to sustain herself and her music career. “I always said that ‘Idols’ fame is only 30 seconds. So, it’s just been by the grace of God navigating me through life that I’ve gotten to this point” As for why she chose to sing gospel, she said: “I never chose gospel, it chose me. Even on ‘Idol’s’ I performed a gospel song and I questioned myself later that night.

“If it were up to me, I’d be singing jazz in a pub somewhere, but it just happened and there was no turning back. I just responded to the calling.” With one successful gospel album behind her, Sneziey said she wanted to give glory to God by sharing with the world her personal conversations with Him. “The success of the other ‘Izulu’ has been amazing. When God’s favour is upon you, it’s very easy for the world to favour you, so, for me, it’s been an amazing journey. The response is heart-warming and overwhelming.

“The inspiration behind ‘Sibonga Umusa’ is the grace of God upon my life. “I’ve seen God prevailing in my life, He has shown me that I am not alone, that He is with me. It’s been an unquestionable, beautiful relationship that I’ve been having with God even since Sneziey was launched on the ‘Idols’ platform. “I wanted to say: ‘God, I see what you doing and that I am grateful for what you are doing in my life and in the world.’