Four singletons work on their shortcomings for a ‘Last Chance Love’ ending

I’m sure the Dezember vibes have kicked in. As such, most people are getting ready to enjoy the festive break with loved ones. That means, there is probably little time to binge-watch anything, amid all the Christmas shopping and planning. But that’s okay, this new show only starts next year.

And if you are a reality TV buff, it will strike a chord with you. Mzansi Magic has announced the debut of “Last Chance Love”. The show centres on four young singles who are keen to work on their shortcomings where relationships are concerned, if they are to enjoy one that lasts. Sibu in 'Last Chance Love' Picture: Supplied Helping them achieve this objective is relationship expert Makabelo Motaung.

The journey involves them going on four pivotal dates: with a crush, an ex, an arranged one by a loved one and a blind date with a stranger. Zoya in 'Last Chance Love' Picture: Supplied Each encounter reveals their setbacks in a relationship, which they are helped with. In this way, they can remove the shackles of the past on their road to love and happiness. The cast includes Zoya, 30, Bontle, 23, Sibu, 35, and Thato, 29.

While each of them has admirable qualities, these have become kryptonite in their relationships. Zoya tends to find herself in challenging situations by allowing her trusting nature to take charge. Bontle tends to put others before herself. Sibu struggles to make meaningful connections and Thato is looking to find a work-love balance.