Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Four singletons work on their shortcomings for a ‘Last Chance Love’ ending

Bontle is one of the cast members in 'Last Chance Love' Picture: Supplied

Bontle is one of the cast members in 'Last Chance Love' Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

I’m sure the Dezember vibes have kicked in. As such, most people are getting ready to enjoy the festive break with loved ones.

That means, there is probably little time to binge-watch anything, amid all the Christmas shopping and planning. But that’s okay, this new show only starts next year.

And if you are a reality TV buff, it will strike a chord with you. Mzansi Magic has announced the debut of “Last Chance Love”.

The show centres on four young singles who are keen to work on their shortcomings where relationships are concerned, if they are to enjoy one that lasts.

Sibu in 'Last Chance Love' Picture: Supplied

Helping them achieve this objective is relationship expert Makabelo Motaung.

The journey involves them going on four pivotal dates: with a crush, an ex, an arranged one by a loved one and a blind date with a stranger.

Zoya in 'Last Chance Love' Picture: Supplied

Each encounter reveals their setbacks in a relationship, which they are helped with. In this way, they can remove the shackles of the past on their road to love and happiness.

The cast includes Zoya, 30, Bontle, 23, Sibu, 35, and Thato, 29.

While each of them has admirable qualities, these have become kryptonite in their relationships.

Zoya tends to find herself in challenging situations by allowing her trusting nature to take charge. Bontle tends to put others before herself.

Sibu struggles to make meaningful connections and Thato is looking to find a work-love balance.

Thato in 'Last Chance Love' Picture: Supplied

Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s director of local entertainment channels, said: “With ‘Last Chance Love’, we’re embracing the season of love by offering a platform that celebrates what makes love stories in Mzansi different.

“The show is an expression of love in all its forms, and we’re excited to share these authentic and touching stories with our audience.”

∎ “Last Chance Love” airs on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on Wednesday, January 10, at 8pm.

Related Topics:

MultiChoiceDatingAdviceTV ShowsLGBTQIA