From comedy, live music to theatre, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Durban this weekend

The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music is thrilled to announce the return of the nation’s premier comedy and jazz series, “Jokes & Jazz”. This event is an exciting opportunity to enjoy some of the finest jazz music as well as hilarious jokes from Durban’s top comedians.

This month’s line-up includes a diverse range of performers, including KwaZulu-Natal model, actor and comedian, Kwanda Radebe, who will showcase his sharp wit as the host. Kwanda Radebe. Picture: Instagram The line-up also includes Charles Philani Mthethwa, a multi-talented comedian, actor, scriptwriter, voice artist and event organiser, who has 12 years of experience in the industry. Charles Philani Mthethwa. Picture: Supplied Cebo Mhlophe, a South African stand-up comedian and viral video sensation will also take to the stage.

He is renowned for his hilarious street videos on social media. He will be joined by Simunye Sikhakhane, aka “Church Boy”, a stand-up comedian from Empangeni, who is acclaimed for his clean, Christian humour. The event promises to be an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment. Where: The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at their Howard College Campus.

When: Tuesday, May 21, at 5pm. Cost: R110 per person. Pensioners pay R80 and tickets cost R50 for students. For bookings and more information, email [email protected]. Joseph Clark’s “The Music of Queen”

Joseph Clark. Picture: Instagram. Veteran musical theatre king Joseph Clark, returns to Durban to perform the hits that defined his career. “The Music of Queen” will be staged at the Playhouse Opera for two shows only. During the heyday of Durban’s musical theatre global reign back in 1991, Clark, together with Sam Marais, Luciano Zuppa and a host of other stars, under the masterful direction of Geoffrey Sutherland, made theatre magic “Queen at the Opera.”

The show delighted a generation of performers and audiences and inspired a slew of productions, films and revues in its wake. He is now set to make a return as he attempts to keep the spirit of the iconic rock band's music alive for a new generation of music lovers. Having performed Queen’s music for more than three decades, his show will boast an extensive song list.

They will include hits like “Somebody To Love”, “Another One Bites The Dust”, “Under Pressure”, “You Take My Breath Away”, “Is This The World We Created”, “Too Much Love Will Kill You” and “Bohemian Rhapsody”. And to the delight of many diehard Queen fans, Clark, alongside guitar virtuoso Axe Lourens, also promises to rock the house with the high energy “Dragon Attack” and “Tie Your Mother Down”. Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre in Durban Central.

When: Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18. Cost: R250 from Webtickets. Suzy Stengel with Andrew Warburton

Suzi Stengel and Andrew Warburton. Picture: Instagram Friends of Music present internationally-acclaimed soprano Suzi Stengel, with Andrew Warburton on piano in Durban this weekend. Audiences are invited on a journey through a diverse landscape of music, spanning multiple centuries and styles. From the lush romantic themes of Duparc and Liszt to the shimmering impressionism of Debussy and the dramatic operatic arias of Verdi and Bellini, the concert promises to be a feast for the senses.

Prepare to be moved, inspired and transported by this unforgettable musical experience. Stengel was born in Italy and raised in South Africa. Her talent quickly gained her recognition, leading to numerous soloist performances in South Africa and Sydney, Australia where she now lives. She is back to collaborate once again with Warburton, who is acknowledged as one of the finest solo pianists and accompanists in South Africa.

Where: The Durban Jewish Centre in North Beach. When: Sunday, May 19, at 2.30pm. Cost: R140 at the door. Members pay R120.

“Home Affairs” “Blacksails” actor Lawrence Joffe and “The Wife” actor Sello Ramolahloane star in the theatre production, “Home Affairs”. Picture: Supplied Two men. A government department. A crisis. Brought together by the great unifier – load shedding. Forced to talk about more than the weather and the state of power in the country, they find that they might have more in common than they initially imagined.

The burning question is: “How many South African men will it take to fix it the country?” Written and directed by Michelle Douglas, “Home Affairs” is a new South African comedy-drama about two men stuck in challenging circumstances and in a country undergoing a crisis. It stars “The Wife” actor Sello Ramolahloane and “Blacksails” actor Lawrence Joffe.