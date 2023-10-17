Funnymen Phil and Lunga team up for ‘Twins of Comedy’

Lunga Tshuka and Phil De Lange might not be identical but its safe to say that these two are inseparable, so much so, they call themselves the “Twins of Comedy”. After all, they do share a birth date. The hilarious comedy duo are about to take to the stage for their highly anticipated Birthday Special.

Aptly named 'Twins of Comedy', this show promises to be a riotous evening of laughter and entertainment. Gather your fellow comedy lovers for a night filled with side-splitting jokes and belly laughs. Known for his unique blend of stand-up comedy and ukulele playing, De Lange burst onto the comedy scene in 2013. His comedic style is a delightful combination of awkwardness, self-deprecation, and tongue-in-cheek humour.

In recognition of his talent, the comedian and radio producer, was awarded the prestigious South African Savanna Comics' Choice Award in the Next Level category. He has performed at some of the top comedy venues and festivals in South Africa and even had the opportunity to showcase his skills as part of ‘Trevor Noah's Nation Wild’ show. Of his partnership with Tshuka, De Lange recalls: “We did a gig in Hermanus together and had a chat about how we compliment each other's style. Along with Lunga's hilarious fast paced comedy and hosting style, I brought something different to the stage with a blend of stand-up, one liners and music.

“We once did an on stage musical collaboration and realised that, since we were both born on the same day - it made sense.” De Lange admits: “I have immense respect for Lunga's work ethic and what he's achieved so far and we get along very well - although I'm a bit jealous of Lunga's dancing skills and height.” Tshuka, also known as 'The Energizer Funny', is not only an all-round entertainer but also a physical comedian and humanitarian. He has embraced humour as a means to bring joy to people's lives rather than for attacking or criticising them.

He brings a fresh perspectives to comedy while simultaneously inspiring young individuals, and advocating for mental health awareness. Tshuka adds, “People can expect storytelling, physical comedy, impersonation, sound effects, musical comedy and of course two superstars. “Besides comedy, the love and respect continue; Phil is a real stand up guy and has been a good friend of mine since the day we met, and sharing the stage with him always brings me joy. He’s a real pleasure to work with and a genuine friend.”

With their unique brand of humour, the duo are known for leaving audiences in stitches, and this special event is no exception. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable night of non-stop comedy as these two comedic geniuses showcase their quick wit, impeccable timing, and infectious energy. The shows kick off on October 19 to 21 at 7pm at the Artscape Theatre. Tickets cost R160 via Computicket. Back Ketsia Velaphi, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Mphumzi Nontshinga. Middle Mahlatsi Mokgonyana, Lyle October, Awethu Hleli, Tamzin Williams. Front Billy Langa. Picture: Fiona MacPherson “Of Loss – Handle with Care”

Where: Baxter Theatre. When: Until October 21 at 7.30pm, with Saturday matinees at 2pm. The Baxter Theatre collaborates with Standard Bank Young Artists for Theatre 2022, Billy Langa and Mahlatsi Mokgonyana, known as Theatre Duo, to present the world premiere of “Of Loss – Handle with Care” at the Baxter Flipside.

The production investigates and challenges the continued possession and exhibition of stolen African artefacts in Western public institutions abroad. It serves as a metaphor to revive the conversation around intentional restitution. This operatically poetic and experimental epic resolutely explores the damage that this injustice has caused to the e communities that were stolen from - the unrest of their sacerdotal ancestry and the irreversible experience of disorientation from their identity (both in the physical realm and the spiritual realm).

The vibrant ensemble cast is made up of Awethu Hleli, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Mphumzi Nontshinga, Lyle October and Tamzin Williams. Tickets cost between R120 to R180. Mark Haze. “Masters of Rock Tribute by Mark Haze and Band”

Where: The Drama Factory. When: October 19 at 7.30pm. Get ready to rock with seasoned singer-songwriter and performer Mark Haze as he pays tribute to the music world's greatest hit-makers.