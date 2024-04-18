Gospel singer Sbongiseni Zikhali set to lift spirits with his concert

Multi-talented actor and gospel singer Sbongiseni Zikhali will be in Durban this weekend for a live recording of his uplifting musical performance. Zikhali burst onto the scene in 2016 and, since then, he has been capturing the attention of major radio stations and soapie fanatics.

His journey has been marked by notable performances alongside luminaries such American gospel singer and actress, Yolanda Adams as well as the renowned musical duo, Mary Mary. Zikhali also graced the stage alongside acclaimed speakers like American pastor, TD Jakes. But the “Wangikhumbula” hitmaker’s presence extends beyond star-studded events. He also shared local stages with local veteran artists such as Benjamin Dube, Sipho Makhabane and Dr Tumi.

While Zikhali is passionate about his music career, he has also delved into acting, showcasing his versatility in the stage production, “Mariah the Musical”, as well as Uncle Dhlomo in season 4 of the award-winning TV drama, “The River”. The artist, who recently completed his second album, “The Prayer”, solidified his journey in music, which is a testament to his unwavering dedication and multifaceted talent. Where: The Playhouse Drama Theatre.

When: Friday, April 19, at 7pm. Cost: R250 from Webtickets. Live Music and Picnic at Danville Park Girls’ High School

The Milkwood Educational Trust is hosting a fund-raising event for Danville Park Girls’ High School. The evening will include a silent disco, which will take place from 5pm to 6pm. This will then be proceeded by some live music and a picnic from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Patrons are required to bring their own chairs, picnic blankets and picnic baskets. Food and beverages will also be on sale at the event. No alcohol will be permitted at the gathering. Where: Danville Park Girls' High School in Durban North.

When: Friday, April 19, at 5pm. Cost: R150 from Webtickets. Doek On Fleek All-White Picnic

This all-female picnic aims to unite, celebrate, support and empower women from all walks of life as it aims to dismiss the notion that women don’t support each other. The gathering will provide a platform for women to “come as strangers and leave as friends,” organisers said. The event will include plenty of entertainment, inspiration and motivation which is expected to set the tone for the day. It also promises to be filled with fun, laughter and plenty of giveaways.

Where: People’s Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium. When: Sunday, April 21, at 10am. Cost: From R100 at Computicket.

Gospel singer, Oncemore Six will perform at Grace Impact Church’s Fundraising Worship Night. Picture: Instagram. Grace Impact Church - Fundraising Worship Night The Grace Impact Church will be hosting a special fund-raising event in Pietermaritzburg. This gathering will see various gospel music artists take to the stage as they entertain attendees through praise and worship.

They will include gospel singer, Oncemore Six, Andile KaMajola and Simunye “Churchboy” Sikhakhane. The Grace Impact Church is a global ministry which is dedicated to supporting the spiritual formation of Christians who seek to get closer to God. All funds raised during the event will go towards building a church.

Where: The Grace Impact Church in Thornville, Pietermaritzburg. When: Friday, April 19, at 5pm. Cost: R250 from Webtickets or at the door.

Vincent van Gogh's face. Picture: Instagram. Vincent – His Quest to Love and be Loved National touring theatre company, Wela Kapela, is back in Durban with their one-hander cabaret drama, “Vincent – His Quest to Love and be Loved”, which explores the life of Dutch artist, Vincent van Gogh’. Featuring “Mad About the Boys” performers Daniel Anderson (vocals) and Germaine Gamiet (piano), the production follows a complex man, who is among the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art, and his ruthless drive to create.

It is also set to showcase his deep-seated desire to love and be loved, with this tale being told through re-imagined versions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock and jazz numbers. Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre Northlands in Durban North. When: Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 21.

Cost: R220 from Computicket or email [email protected]. Parents' Association Theatre Night KickstArt Theatre Productions in association with the Maris Stella Parents’ Association, are bringing a family adventure to theatregoers.

Especially designed for children, “The Great Big Enormous Turnip” is a delightful adaptation of an old Russian folk tale. Parents and kids will be transported into the depths of the deep, dark woods where they meet larger-than-life characters on a hilarious journey to attempt growing the biggest turnip in the world. With mime, mask, and Commedia del’ Arte, this 40-minute romp will leave you and your little laughing the evening away.

Starting Cara Roberts and Bryan Hiles, the National Arts Festival award-winning production is written by Peter Court of Creative Madness and is suitable for children from age three. Where: Maris Stella School For Girls in Berea. When: Friday, April 19, at 5.30pm.