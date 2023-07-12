Greatjoy Ndlovu wants to raise R2 million for Mandela Day

This Mandela Day, renowned visual artist, Greatjoy Ndlovu, will have twenty-eight of his original art pieces from the series titled “Concessions: The Art of Hacking Progress” auctioned to raise R2 million for underprivileged South African children. Themed “A Night of GreatJoy”, the prestigious black tie event is set to take place at the Rosemary Hill Estate in Tshwane, on Tuesday, July 18.

Curated by Mosima Mokotong and Nozi Sikhonde, the inaugural event pays tribute to Ndlovu for his immense impact on the lives of children throughout South Africa through arts. “I chose to dedicate part of my life’s work to impacting the lives of children because I wholeheartedly believe that every child deserves a fair chance at a happy, healthy, and successful life, without being held back by circumstances beyond their control,” said Ndlovu. “I feel a personal connection to this cause because I understand that these same children, under different circumstances, could grow up to become noble leaders, intelligent scientists, and contributing citizens.”

The auction proceeds will be donated to two beneficiaries. The first beneficiary is the Kay Mason Foundation, an organization that provides high-school scholarships to under-served young people. “Great joy is not only a phenomenal artist but a gentle soul that understands that giving back is the only way forward. We salute him for the difference he makes in the lives of our under-served youth,” said The Kay Mason Foundation CEO, Lauren Bright. Greatjoy Ndlovu’s artwork. Picture: Supplied The second beneficiary is, Operation Smile South Africa, which offers free surgery to repair cleft conditions in children. The 28th art piece in the collection pays tribute to the late Nelson Mandela and his work in empowering children.

Sarah Scarth, the Executive Director of Operation Smile South Africa, expressed gratitude for being a beneficiary of the event, as it will help them provide hope and healing to more children born with cleft conditions. “Every three minutes a child is born somewhere in the world with a cleft. Without surgery, they face serious and debilitating long-term health problems and will likely suffer from emotional abuse and isolation. “We are so grateful to be a beneficiary of ”A Night of Greatjoy“ which will enable us to bring hope and healing to many more children born with clefts.”

“A Night of Greatjoy” is not only a celebration of art but also a celebration of African heritage. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their finest attire with a touch of African flair. The evening will feature live performances by renowned pianist and jazz artist, Dr Nduduzo Makhathini, neo-soul singer Njabuloseh, and saxophonist Duncan Johnson, who is an alumnus of the Kay Mason Foundation.