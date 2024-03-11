Green Day to headline Calabash South Africa 2025

Grammy-award-winning rock band, Green Day, will be making their way to South Africa for the first time in January 2025. The trio, made up of vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong and bassist and backing vocalist, Mike Dirnt, with drummer Tré Cool, are set to headline the next Calabash South Africa music festival.

The festival is set to take place on January 19, 2025, at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, and on January 23, 2025, at the DHL Stadium, Cape Town. With a three-decade legacy and five Grammy wins to their name, the boys are popular for their hit singles like “Dookie”, “Basket Case” and “American Idiot”. Dubbed the biggest summer concerts, the musical showcase will feature a variety of artists including international punk-rock band, The Offspring and local favourites, Fokofpolisiekar.

The media statement read: “With infectious energy and catchy tunes, they will bring their timeless classics such as ‘Self Esteem’ and ‘Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)’ to the Calabash stage.” The Offspring. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile Fokofpolisiekar, will showcase their unique blend of punk and alternative rock. This year's Calabash South Africa was a music lover's dream, headlined by the Grammy Award-winning, Maroon 5, along with performances by other international sensations such as Keane, Meduza, Ava Max, and local talents such as Will Linley and Lloyiso.