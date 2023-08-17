Guitar maestro Nibs Van Der Spuy on SA tour

Renowned South African guitarist Nibs Van Der Spuy embarks on his national spring tour and you (can) get to be part of his strumming performance. Prepare to be captivated by the soulful melodies and electrifying performances as this musical journey promises to deliver an unforgettable experience that will resonate with fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Internationally recognised for his music talent, Van Der Spuy brings his skills to a local audience that promises to mesmerise all who hear his music. With his unique blend of genres, masterful finger-picking technique and spellbinding compositions, his deep-rooted connection to South African rhythms and melodies infuses his music with an authentic and captivating energy that transcends borders. Fans get to experience an intimate session in various cities as the tour visits various provinces.

In a special treat to each city on the list, a local act will be added to the individual shows to be an opening act. Known as one of the most extraordinary acoustic guitarists to come from South Africa, Van Der Spuy was born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal. He has been travelling the world with his music and settling in various countries over short periods of time.

This weekend, fans can see him perform at Under The Fig Tree at Nkomba, Pennington. For bookings call 083 441 5084. And on Sunday, August 27, at 11pm, he will be at Willow Way Manor, Hillcrest, KZN. Bookings on 072 124 4408. Ticket prices vary. Check out his social media platforms for further details on his SA tour.

Yayoi Ikawa. Picture:Supplied Yayoi Ikawa Live The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music presents international pianist Yayoi Ikawa. The jazz pianist, composer, arranger, band leader and educator will perform with long-time collaborators, South African bassist Jimmy Mngwandi and Sbu Zondi on drums.

Born in Tokyo, Japan, but raised musically in New York, Ikawa has worked in many countries. She toured nationally as well as internationally with her groups and appeared on international jazz festivals in Japan, Italy, Haiti, France, Slovenia and Costa Rica. In 2008, Yayoi started “The Bridge Project”. Being exposed to diverse music scenes in New York after moving from Japan, the musician immersed herself in various styles of music such as jazz, gospel, R&B, soul, classical and more. Where: Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Howard College Campus.

When: Saturday, August 26, at 6pm. Cost: R150, R80 for pensioners and R50 for students. Bookings via [email protected]. SA Women’s Arts Festival 2023. Picture:Supplied SA Women’s Arts Festival 2023

The Playhouse Company is celebrating its annual SA Women’s Arts Festival in Durban’s Playhouse complex until August 20. The event has become a highlight during Women’s Month. This weekend, audiences will be treated to “Romanza” – an electrifying collaboration between guitar whiz James Grace and the sensational Compañía Sophia Spanish Dance Troupe.

The event is set to get the pulses of festivalgoers racing in a surge of visual and aural flamboyance. The colourful brilliance of swirling skirts competes with drumming flamenco heels and the rapid-fire rattle of castanets. All this, while Mr Grace’s incomparable virtuosity on his custom-build guitar, known for its “orchestral” tone, performing show-stopping hits by Albéniz, de Falla and José Galván, with choreography by Olivier. Loft Theatre, August 18-19 @ 19:00.

Tickets: R100. Where: Loft Theatre. When: August 18 -19 at 7pm.

Cost: R100. The Indian Consulate-General Dr Thelma John David, in partnership with eThekwini Municipality and university students and pupils from Durban schools engaged in a beach clean-up at the Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve, Durban on Sunday. Picture: Supplied Clean Blue Lagoon Campaign Get your protection on… not that protection! Its a beach clean up, bring your gloves and safety gear to join the crew from the Clean Blue Lagoon Campaign for their monthly clean up and then stay longer for a walk in the mangrove forests.

The team will meet at Beachwood Mangrives Nature Reserve and the activity is open to anyone who wants to join. A beach clean up is an excellent opportunity to contribute to data collection, make your community more beautiful and make the beach safer for wildlife, plus there is a R500 hiking voucher up for grabs. What to bring: gloves, gum boots or any closed shoes (not recommended to walk barefoot) cold drinks,snacks. cap, sunblock. Where: Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve.