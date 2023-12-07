Have a ‘jol’ at these events this festive season

The highly-awaited “Jazz on the Lawn – JOL 2023” is set to make a comeback at the Bevcan Sports Field in Epping on December 16. This event is a testament to the love for jazz in Cape Town, and you can find it everywhere – from street corners, in local bars, and at live concerts.

The festive season is an ideal time to soak in the jazzy vibes of the city, with “Jazz on The Lawn” being a highlight on the Cape Town festival calendar. The line-up for this year, hand-picked by acclaimed musician Uncle Cal, is a mix of old-school legends and new faces - from the Cape Flats and beyond. From the experienced pros to the rising stars, this diverse group is set to showcase the best of live Cape jazz music.

The line-up will include: CW Music Foundation: Led by musician Cameron Ward, the initiative mentors Cape Flats youngsters and offers them musical training and live performance exposure. Claire Phillips: The South Africa Music Awards (Sama) winning artist, known for her versatility and global performances, returned to “JOL 2022”, where she captivated the audience with her music.

The Fancy Galada Band: With an infectious sound spanning genres, this group promises an authentic South African entertainment experience. Carmen Xclusive: The former N2 Band lead singer brings disco and funky jazz to “JOL 2023”. Jarrad Ricketts: The versatile singer from Athlone is renowned for his international performances and with his debut album, he is set to entertain at the festival.

Vuvu Kumalo: Known as the “Outrageous New Queen of Disco”, Khumalo is set to perform classics as well as original tracks. Cool Sounds: The langarm band promises a unique blend of tunes, including jazz, R&B, and pop. Airborne: Pioneering since 1984, Airborne is set to bring live jazz funk and Cape jazz vibes.

Jeodhouse: This Cape jazz, pop, R&B, and funk party band guarantees a dance-worthy performance at “JOL2023”. Richard Ceasar: The internationally acclaimed guitarist and vocalist offers jazz and sentimental impressions. The vibrant musical experience is also set to be enhanced by a range of radio personalities, including Tyrone Paulsen and Brandon Leigh. The MC will be Peadon Smith, with DJ Brian Bo Horne also set to rock the decks.

Tickets range from R180 (pre-purchased) to R240 (at the gate), and is also available for purchase at Webtickets or Pick n Pay. Where: Bevcan Sports Field, Goodenough Avenue, Epping, Cape Town. The event starts at noon.

Hip hop artist Landrose. Picture: Supplied. The multi-arts Cape Town Arts Festival The Cape Town Arts Festival (CTAF) is spicing things up these holidays with some inspiration from the Social Harmony through National Effort (SHiNE) gig, hosted by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). A gqom dance track is also commissioned for the SHiNE dance challenge.

Crafted by Lynne Holmes (Desert Rose of the Ariva Arts Foundation) and gqom maestro Chustar, the SHiNE song is expected to set the rhythm for the dance-off finalists, which have been selected from a pool of over 100 local talents. The language-blending maestro, hip hop artist Landrose, will also spit verses in Zulu, Tswana, Sotho, and English. In addition, Ivee Soul and Vernon Frost from the Beyond Busking crew - featured by the CTAF - will also bring their unique flair to the SHiNE song, highlighting the essence of dialogue and storytelling

Deputy chairperson of the SAHRC, Fatima Chohan explained that they were inspired by the creativity of the Cape Town Arts Festival and their ability to translate the message of SHiNE, into all art genres. “The SHINE song, in particular, will get our citizens dancing and celebrating our country’s rich diversity, as we move into the festive season this year”. She added that the “Let’s talk to each other” lyrics in the song epitomises the SHiNE message of sharing one’s story in the workplace.

“It is also about being in constant dialogue with one’s family, thus proactively creating harmony in the home, and peace in our homes translates into peace in society.” The festival will also feature live performances by YoungstaCPT, Ready D, Dee Koala and many more. There will also be art exhibitions, delicious food, hand-crafted treasures, wellness activities, and live poetry.

When: December 9 and 10 Where: The Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town. Entrance is free.

Caleb Meyer. Picture: Instagram. Friday Night Live with Caleb Meyer Get ready for a vibe at “Friday Night Live”, where Cape Town and the nation’s coolest talents bring the party to KAYA Café. This Friday, join musician Caleb Meyer on a journey through South African jazz, where his music becomes a conduit for healing and joy.

Meyer’s compositions also pay homage to black excellence, embodying the essence of the African musical spirit. Through his art, he infuses the narrative with elements of love, liberation, and authenticity, while also contributing to the collective story. When: December 8, 6pm to 9pm.