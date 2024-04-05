‘Heart of the Hunter’ makes history as first local film to top Netflix’s global charts

Bonko Khoza is currently one of the most sought-after actors in the country and with good reason too. He is talented as witnessed from his award-winning performances on “The Wife”, Showmax’s “Red Ink”, where he played a serial killer, and to “Heart of the Hunter”, where he plays a deadly assassin.

The film has secured the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 weekly ranking between March 25 - March 31. The cast and director of “Heart of the Hunter”: Milan Murray, Peter Butler, Connie Ferguson, Masasa Mbangeni, Tim Theron, Mandlakayise Dube, Bonko Khoza, Nicole Fortuin and Deon Coetzee. Picture: Supplied The streaming platform announced that "Heart of the Hunter“ is the first film to come out of Africa to ever achieve this milestone. Adapted from the book “Heart of the Hunter”, written by author Deon Meyer, it has garnered 11 million views and ascended to the Netflix top 10 list in 75 countries including, USA, Nigeria, France, Germany, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Hong Kong and Kenya.

Directed by Saftas-winner Mandlakayise Walter Dube, the film follows Zuko Khumalo (Khoza), who leads a seemingly ordinary life working at an auto shop, until his past comes knocking on his door. Zuko has no choice but to step back into the shoes of the deadly assassin he once was to save his country from a greedy, back-stabbing, self-serving presidential candidate. The mission isn’t as straight-forward as it seems. At every turn Zuko has the Presidential Intelligence Agency (PIA) on his back but he isn’t an easy target.

From motor bike, car and helicopter chases to gun battles and martial arts, Zuko puts on a brave fight. Once the mission is partially over, he returns to the source of his troubles to avenge a death and collect his son that is being held captive. Overall,, its a battle between good and evil where the hunters become the hunted.