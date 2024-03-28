Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone deliver compelling performances in ‘Fighter’

It’s the long Easter weekend. And if you are looking for something to unwind to amid the festivities, check out “Fighter”. The Bollywood movie by Siddharth Anand features a star-studded ensemble cast with Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher “Patty” Pathania, aka Shammi; Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal “Minni” Rathore; Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh “Rocky” Jaisingh’ Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj “Taj” Gill; and Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer “Bash” Khan.

The plot centres on the first-rate team of the Indian Air Force, who, after CRPF soldiers are attacked in Pulwama by known terrorist Azhar Akhtar (Rishabh Sawhney), are called in to assist on a counter-attack mission to take down his base in Bakalot. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in a scene from ‘Fighter’. Picture: Supplied This triggers a political incident between India and Pakistan. The Pakistani Air Force launches a retaliatory attack, where Taj and Bash, in accidentally crossing the Indo-Pakistan border, are taken prisoner after being shot down. Patty is racked with guilt over the incident and he is disciplined for it, along with a team member.

Rocky doesn’t go easy on him either, more so given their history – he blames Patty for the death of Naina Jai Singh, who was Paddy’s fiancée and Rocky’s younger sister. He is reassigned as a flying instructor at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. But with his two friends in captivity, Patty isn’t comfortable staying out of the situation.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Minni hits a snag as he grapples with his past coming back to haunt him. The patriotism in the movie comes through strongly. It also unpacks love, friendship, loyalty, dysfunctional family drama and deception. Padukone’s character defies stereotypes and she delivers a wonderful performance alongside Roshan, who anchors the film.