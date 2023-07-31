It’s a double whammy of a celebration for KFM’s Sherlin Barends as she confirms pregnancy with twins

KFM Mornings breakfast show host Sherlin Barends dropped a double whammy this week when she revealed her pregnancy and announced that she is carrying twins. Barends made the special announcement on air, telling her team and listeners that she is expecting twins in December.

With much suspense, Barends said: “I’m very happy to announce that something is coming December 2023, I am pregnant, with twins. “I am making the transition from plant-mom to actual mom and I am feeling great, it’s so good to finally get the news out there. “The babies are healthy and they are growing, I am four months along now.”

Barends said she has opted not to know the gender of her babies until they are born. She also shared that her paternal grandfather was also a twin and her babies will be the first set of twin great-grandbabies. The mom-to-be added: “My parents are the first I told and they are so excited for me.”