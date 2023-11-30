It’s time to pop the bubbly as good vibes await at these Cape Town events

Get ready to pop some bottles and soak up the good vibes at the Franschhoek Cap Classique & Champagne Festival. This awesome shindig will be hosted at the historic Franschhoek Huguenot Monument.

Event organisers said that this event - right in the heart of the beautiful Franschhoek valley - is not just any party. Rather, it is a celebration of the iconic Cap Classiques that the region is acclaimed for. From big names to cool newcomers, the event will see more than 20 producers strutting their exceptional Cap Classiques.

Meanwhile, the monument has a laid-back garden-party vibe, making the whole experience feel like a sparkling journey through Franschhoek’s history and wine scene. So indulge your taste buds with the best bubbly, while being blown away by the sounds of South Africa's top acoustic rock band, Watershed. Leigh-Anne Williams, a radio host, will take the stage as the lively MC, and DJ Charles Lusengo from Johannesburg will keep the atmosphere lively with his Latino, house, beach-club fusion DJ set.

Dress to impress in the classic white and blue attire with a touch of silver, adding a splash of Franschhoek flair. Fashionistas, take note – there are prizes for the best-dressed. With a plethora of gourmet offerings from restaurants and pop-up food stalls, your culinary cravings are sure to be satisfied. Please remember, in compliance with South African law, no under-18s will be admitted to the event.

Where: Franschhoek Huguenot Monument Festival Grounds, Franschhoek. When: December 2 and 3 December, Saturday, 11am to 5pm and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Tickets are available to purchase on Webtickets. Cost: Tickets are priced at R450 for Saturday and R350 for Sunday. It includes a champagne flute and 10 tasting tokens for Cap Classique and select champagnes. Additional champagnes are available for purchase, either by the glass or bottle.

“Cape Open Air” at Muizenberg Park Dive into the feel-good vibes of a Muizenberg summer this weekend at “Cape Open Air”. Imagine a chill spot up on the mountain where the music scene is popping and the sun is doing its thing. Day one kicks off with Jeremy Loops, Seah Koch and friends, their tunes matching the energy of a beach day with friends, you know, that perfect mix of laid-back and lively.

On day two, Mango Groove, Ard Matthews and more take over, bringing the kind of melodies that make you feel like you’re in the sweet spot of a lazy summer afternoon. From noon till 9pm, including a cool wrap-up at 8pm on Sunday, Muizenberg Park turns into a haven for all things summer. Grab your crew, dust off those dancing shoes and get ready for a musical escape. Tickets won't break the bank either

Where: Muizenberg Park, Main Road, Muizenberg When: December 2 and 3. Cost: Tickets cost R295 for a day and R555 for the whole weekend (including the fancy booking fees). And if you’ve got little ones under six, they get in free. Tickets can be purchased from Webtickets.

Jeremy Loops.Picture: INSTAGRAM Playtopia Festival Guess what’s hitting the Mother City from December 7 to 9? It’s the Playtopia Festival festival, and it’s the ultimate playground for gamers and art lovers. The event is not just any fest – it celebrates Mzansi game creators and their cool creations that are making waves globally.

Playtopia is where gaming meets art in the most awesome way possible. Picture this: two days packed with local and international indie games that'll blow your mind. Moreover, prepare to be amazed by the interactive and digital art that will undoubtedly evoke a “whoa” from you. Renowned figures in the gaming industry are set to spill the beans, sharing insights and knowledge during engaging talks and panels. By the end, you might just find yourself boasting some serious gaming street cred.

Playtopia is back in the Mother City next weekend for its third year. Picture: INSTAGRAM But hold up, it’s not all serious business. You’re going to be be spoilt for choice with games, music, tasty grub and mind-blowing art. We’re talking cool stuff like games played with custom controllers in the Super Friendship Arcade room, VR rooms for that extra-wow factor, and much more. Whether you’re a hard-core gamer, a curious developer, or just someone looking for a good time, Playtopia’s got you covered. Get ready for a weekend that’s all about fun, games and a whole lot of good vibes.