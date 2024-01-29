Jeannie D says 'I do' in spectacular ‘Top Billing’ style wedding

TV and radio presenter Jeannie D recently celebrated her marriage to businessman Brandon Bekker in a lavish ceremony. The intimate event took place on the rooftop of a Cape Town hotel, offering breathtaking views of the ocean, as reported by “The South African”.

The wedding, referred to as a villa-style affair, showcased a spectacular flower arrangement and vibrant tropical decor, reflecting her Portuguese heritage. What began as a low-key engagement transformed into a grand "Top Billing" style wedding that perfectly matched Jeannie D's energetic vibe. The celebration featured vibrant flowers, vintage decor, and an overall ambiance reminiscent of the iconic television show.

Jeannie D's unique approach to her engagement festivities continued with a "Top Travel" themed bridal shower. Departing from the typical engagement reveal, she embraced a quirky and dynamic atmosphere against a backdrop of travel-inspired decor. Certainly, the fashion-forward bride didn't disappoint in the wedding dress department. She graced the ceremony in a beautiful satin strapless gown, perfectly tailored for the occasion. For the reception, she opted for a shorter, embellished dress, showcasing her sense of style.

Additionally, the guests were treated to live entertainment that had everyone dancing with enthusiasm, capturing the joyful spirit of the celebration. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliana Vasconcelos (@julianavasconcelosss) As Mrs Jeannie Bekker welcomed this new chapter in her life, the colourful flowers become a beautiful metaphor for the exciting journey ahead. And, Jeannie D the travel enthusiast, didn’t miss a beat. Before her big day, she explored Mozambique and, on January 28, she posted an Instagram story, likely from the bustling streets of New York. Talk about living your best life!

From “Top Billing” to “Top Travel” and now Mrs Jeannie Bekker – Jeannie D sure knows how to turn every chapter of her life into a colourful adventure. hloe.j.eden commented on @julianavasconcelosss post: “@iamjeannied You look so radiant and beautiful, but most importantly full of joy. I am so happy for you❤️ Congratulations on this next.” @ax_seinker wrote: “This wedding looked like a vibe 🤩 love the decor!”