Jessica Alba ‘excited’ by acting return

JESSICA Alba feels “excited” about the next chapter in her life. The 43-year-old actress has stepped down from her role as the chief creative officer of Honest Company, her beauty and baby brand. Alba is keen to return to her acting roots, after having focused on her business.

The Hollywood star told “Us Weekly”: “It’s been 12 years, so I think it’s time to get back into entertainment and also think about what else I want to create or do. “I have a movie actually coming out June 21st for Netflix called ‘Trigger Warning’. It’s an action movie and I executive produced it. So, I’m excited.” “Trigger Warning” will be Alba’s first movie since 2019, when she starred in the crime thriller “Killers Anonymous”.

In April, the actress announced she was quitting her role at Honesty Company. Alba who has children Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6, with her husband Cash Warren, wrote on Instagram: “It is with a grateful heart that 12 years after founding The Honest Company, I am stepping down from my leadership role as chief creative officer. “However, I will continue to provide strategic advice through my role on the board.